Enterprise, Ozark to host National Guard mobile vaccination clinics

Coffee County EMA Director James Brown said his agency’s goal with this clinic is to reach as many of our underserved communities and areas as possible with these vaccines.

“To do this, we have asked all churches and other volunteer organizations interested in transporting people from their respective communities to the vaccine clinic to please let us know,” he said. “If we are able to put together this cadre of volunteers, we will then try and arrange timing and advertise locations where people can get a ride to the clinic. We realize this is last minute, but with cooperation and assistance we think we can get this done.”

Brown said they plan on receiving 1,000 Pfizer vaccines, and he asks participants not to arrive early as they will be setting up and want to avoid backing up traffic onto the road.

The Enterprise clinic will be held at the Enterprise Civic Center on Wednesday, March 24, and the Ozark clinic will be held at the Ozark Civic Center on Thursday, March 25. Both clinics will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and they will be free of charge for all eligible Alabamians.

The second dose for Enterprise is scheduled to be given on April 14.