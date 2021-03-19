Enterprise, Ozark to host National Guard mobile vaccination clinics

On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey announced the locations for the Alabama National Guard’s mobile vaccination clinics, and Enterprise and Ozark were selected to be part of 24 statewide locations.
The mobile vaccination teams will rotate through the designated counties as part of Ivey’s plan to support the state’s COVID-19 response. The clinics will begin in Covington (Andalusia) and Sumter counties on March 23 before moving on to the counties of Coffee (Enterprise), Greene, Dale (Ozark), Hale, Henry (Abbeville), Perry, Dallas, Lowndes, Bullock, Choctaw, Macon, Marengo, Russell, Wilcox, Butler, Conecuh, Crenshaw (Luverne), Clarke and Pike (Troy).
“Being from rural Alabama myself, ensuring folks in those counties have an easy way to get their COVID-19 vaccine is important to me. I am proud that our guardsmen stand willing to help our great state in any way, especially as we look to put this virus in our rearview mirror,” Governor Ivey said in a press release sent to the media. “I encourage everyone eligible to take advantage of this great resource, and please remain patient as we continue working to get our hands on as many doses as we are able from the federal government. Be sure to help get the word out to your family, friends and neighbors!”
The ALNG is capable of fielding two mobile vaccination teams with a capacity of at least 1,000 vaccinations per site, per day—Tuesday through Friday—for a total of 8,000 doses each week. The Alabama Department of Public Health, local emergency management officials and law enforcement will also provide support.
Coffee County EMA Director James Brown said his agency’s goal with this clinic is to reach as many of our underserved communities and areas as possible with these vaccines.
“To do this, we have asked all churches and other volunteer organizations interested in transporting people from their respective communities to the vaccine clinic to please let us know,” he said. “If we are able to put together this cadre of volunteers, we will then try and arrange timing and advertise locations where people can get a ride to the clinic. We realize this is last minute, but with cooperation and assistance we think we can get this done.”
Brown said they plan on receiving 1,000 Pfizer vaccines, and he asks participants not to arrive early as they will be setting up and want to avoid backing up traffic onto the road.
The Enterprise clinic will be held at the Enterprise Civic Center on Wednesday, March 24, and the Ozark clinic will be held at the Ozark Civic Center on Thursday, March 25. Both clinics will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and they will be free of charge for all eligible Alabamians.
The second dose for Enterprise is scheduled to be given on April 14.
Starting March 22, vaccine eligibility will expand to include those 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the population defined as Allocation Phase 1c in the Alabama COVID‐19 Vaccination Allocation Plan which includes people age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions which include but are not limited to the following conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state
- Solid organ transplant
- Obesity, BMI greater than 30
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 1 and 2 diabetes
- Other medical conditions as determined by your medical provider
Also, critical workers in the following areas who were not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1b will be eligible:
- Transportation and logistics
- Waste and wastewater
- Food service (includes restaurant staff)
- Shelter and housing (construction)
- Finance (bank tellers)
- Information technology and communication
- Energy
- Legal
- Media
- Public safety (engineers)
While these distribution efforts are ongoing, the ADPH will provide all of the up-to-date details, including the specific clinic sites and other logistic information on their website. In the instance of severe weather and other similar circumstances, ADPH and partnering agencies will provide any and all updates.
At this time, appointments are not required, and masks should be worn.