Enterprise permit fees to increase beginning Jan. 1

Starting Jan. 1, the cost to obtain building permits will go up in the city of Enterprise as part of an effort to become more cost neutral for the services the city provides its citizens.

“The city’s rates for building and construction permits needs to be adjusted to reflect the current costs to perform these services,” City Engineer and Director of Public Works Barry Mott said. “This isn’t a money-making effort, but rather one to make our services more cost neutral.”

On Jan. 1, residential building permits for new builds, renovations and accessory structures costing up to $5,000 will require a $50 fee. Projects with an estimated total cost greater than that will require the $50 fee plus an additional $3 per $1,000 in total construction costs.

For example, a project with $25,000 total construction cost will have a $125 permit fee.

A project with $275,000 total construction cost will have a $875 permit fee. Commercial projects will still require an additional $1 per $1,000 in total construction costs for the State of Alabama Craft Fee, per state law.

“With these increases, the city of Enterprise will be right in the middle of building and construction permit costs compared to our peers,” Mott said.

All inspections are included in the cost of the permit, however, there will be a $50 fee for the first reinspection. For each subsequent reinspection, the cost will double, meaning a second reinspection will cost $100 and a third reinspection will cost $200.

The Enterprise City Council approved the increase as part of Ordinance 09-06-22-C during the Sept. 20 meeting.