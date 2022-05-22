Enterprise police and fire departments recognized

Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper and the Enterprise City Council recognized the Enterprise police and fire departments in honor of National Police and Emergency Medical Services Week at a City Council meeting Tuesday.

Cooper read a proclamation declaring the week of May 15-22 National Police and EMS Week in the city and acknowledging the outstanding work the departments do for Enterprise residents.

“When we look around and see what’s going on all over the United States and then to have a police department and a fire department that is so active and trying to make sure our citizens get the protection they need,” Cooper said. “We have one of the best police and fire departments that you can find anywhere. Thank you ladies and gentlemen who serve in those positions for the good job you’re doing.”

In other business, the city council:

Approved a permit on behalf of Johns Chapel AME Church to hold a parade on Saturday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. The parade will kick off Juneteenth festivities and programs that will be held at the church that afternoon.

Approved a resolution declaring an emergency affecting public health, safety or convenience relating to the current shortage of available, new police vehicles on the market due to the effects of the pandemic, problems with the supply chain and the resulting shortage of electronic chips. The resolution authorizes Police Chief Michael Moore to immediately purchase two 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility/SUV vehicles from Allan Vigil Ford Lincoln Inc. at a cost of $70,808.

Authorized the mayor, on behalf of the city, to execute a memorandum of agreement between the city and Main Street Alabama for the city’s participation in the Main Street Program. The term of this agreement is for one year, beginning June 1, 2022, and ending on May 31, 2023.

Authorized the mayor, on behalf of the city, to execute an assignment of ground lease and estoppel letter related to real property the city currently leases to Brightwater Aviation Properties, LLC, where Arista Aviation is located.

