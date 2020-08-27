Enterprise Police Chief T.D. Jones will retire after Friday's shift

Enterprise Police Chief T.D. Jones will get up at 5 a.m. Friday, as always, leave his house a little after 7, as always, drive around town for a bit, as always, and arrive at the station around 7:45 for the 8 a.m. roll call meeting, as always.

It’s Saturday that will be all new.

After 22 years leading the Enterprise Police Department, Friday is Jones’ last day on the job of a 44-year career in law enforcement he still has a passion for.

“I told them today at roll call, I’ve got to figure out how to act as a civilian,” Jones said Thursday morning. “I’ve been a sworn officer for 44 years. When I walk out of this door tomorrow, I’m going to be a civilian. They said you’ll figure it out.”

His respect for his department and his officers is evident.

“We’ve got some of the finest police anywhere working for this city,” he said. “They do a very difficult job and they do it professionally. I’ve been honored to be their chief. I’ll never forget them.

“Let me tell you, the captains that came through when I was here and the administration that’s here now and my officers on the street, that’s what has allowed me to survive these many years. They made my job easier by doing the right thing. I wanted to let them know how much they’ve meant to me.”

Jones, frankly, is not the most excited person in Enterprise today. Sharon Jones, his wife of 39 years, is, he said.

“My job’s consisted of being away from home a lot, especially those first 22 years,” he said of his time in the Montgomery Police Department. “I was on shift work. This was good that I had a day job here, but if anything happened I had to go out.