Enterprise Police Chief T.D. Jones will retire after Friday's shift

Enterprise Police Chief T.D. Jones will get up at 5 a.m. Friday, as always, leave his house a little after 7, as always, drive around town for a bit, as always, and arrive at the station around 7:45 for the 8 a.m. roll call meeting, as always.
It’s Saturday that will be all new.
After 22 years leading the Enterprise Police Department, Friday is Jones’ last day on the job of a 44-year career in law enforcement he still has a passion for.
“I told them today at roll call, I’ve got to figure out how to act as a civilian,” Jones said Thursday morning. “I’ve been a sworn officer for 44 years. When I walk out of this door tomorrow, I’m going to be a civilian. They said you’ll figure it out.”
His respect for his department and his officers is evident.
“We’ve got some of the finest police anywhere working for this city,” he said. “They do a very difficult job and they do it professionally. I’ve been honored to be their chief. I’ll never forget them.
“Let me tell you, the captains that came through when I was here and the administration that’s here now and my officers on the street, that’s what has allowed me to survive these many years. They made my job easier by doing the right thing. I wanted to let them know how much they’ve meant to me.”
Jones, frankly, is not the most excited person in Enterprise today. Sharon Jones, his wife of 39 years, is, he said.
“My job’s consisted of being away from home a lot, especially those first 22 years,” he said of his time in the Montgomery Police Department. “I was on shift work. This was good that I had a day job here, but if anything happened I had to go out.
“But when I was in Montgomery my wife basically did everything. I’d come in and take the kids to school, get up at 3 (p.m.), picked them up at school and take them back home. She has supported me through all of this. Sometimes it’s been harder on her than it was me. She’s a lot more excited about me coming home.”
And yet this celebration of a tremendous career – as authentic and heartfelt as it is – is muted a bit by COVID-19.
“She’s been very emotional about all this stuff. She’s sad we can’t have a big retirement thing and people come here,” Jones said. “I felt like with the restrictions, I didn’t want to have something large. But my wife’s been a trooper through all of this. We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs with this job.”
The first two of those challenging times came quickly to mind.
“We had six people missing years ago, not too long after I got here,” he said. “The city spent a lot of time trying to locate them. They were located in the river between here and Opp. It took a while to find them. It was a lot of stress.
“My son posted something on Facebook that he remembered when his dad has the missing six and we didn’t see him for a couple months. You don’t realize how that affects your children. I never knew he even thought about that. Justin was probably 11 or 12 at the time. That was a very trying time for us.
“The tornado was a trying time for us, a very emotional time when kids’ lives were taken away, along with that elderly lady’s. I remember getting up that morning, like any other morning. Got up at 5 like I always do, and 42 hours later I actually laid my head down again and went to sleep.
“But we did what we needed to do. It was a tough time for officers to do that, too. This job has never been about me. It’s been about the citizens of this city, protecting them, and the officers that work under me.”
The chief said he always wanted to be a police officer, even when he was growing up in Louisville in Barbour County.
“When the other kids were doing whatever they’d do at night, I’d go up to Louisville and I’d ride with the police chief up there, Louie Baker,” he recalled. “I’d sit there and listen to the radio and know it was going all around. I just got excited about that work.”
His father died when T.D. was in the second grade. His mom raised him by herself.
“The hardest thing I ever did was I decided I was going to Montgomery,” Jones said. “I packed up my car and I went up there. I was an EMT with a volunteer ambulance and fire in Louisville. I got a job with an ambulance company in Montgomery. About seven months later they called me for a PD interview.”
He said it was a different time back then. Currently, all police departments are struggling to find applicants. Then, there was a morning session at Trenholm Junior College and an afternoon session. He recalled around 300 people taking the test.
“I came out 39th, so it wasn’t long before they called me,” he said.
In those days, you rode with a veteran partner before you went to the Police Academy. He was on the street eight months before going to the academy, where he graduated near the top of his class.
He was assigned a patrol started his career in the MPD.
“I spent most of my career supervising third shift patrol,” he said. “I had 62 people on that shift. There were only about 50 in the entire PD when I got here.”
He retired after 22 years in Montgomery before he was appointed the chief in Enterprise in August of 2018.
“Mayor Johnny Henderson gave me my first opportunity to start here,” he said, adding his first city council included Al Miller and Bill Cooper. “I’m thankful to all the mayors and councils after them that kept me on. Being a chief for this long a tenure doesn’t happen much anymore.”
He loved Enterprise from the start. He said he and Sharon and their children, Heather and Justin, felt the same way. Heather was 13 when they made the move; Justin was 10. Justin is a coach at EHS and Heather works at Century 21 Realty.
Justin and his wife, Jess, have two children, Landrie, 5, and Easton, who is 8 or 9 weeks old. To see Jones laugh as he talks about them is to see a proud grandpa.
“The Lord was looking after me to get me down here,” Jones said. “This was a wonderful move for us. I’ve been blessed. Enterprise has always been a friendly place and they took us in and treated us like we were born here. When I was in Montgomery you might not know your next-door neighbor.”
But he admitted there was much more stress with his current job.
“The buck stops here,” the chief said simply. “In Montgomery there was a lot of places it could stop after me.”
He is one of the most visible police chiefs around.
“I worked when I didn’t have to. I felt so tied to the community I wanted to be at these events. But that’s just me,” he said. “I wasn’t there to micromanage the officers doing their job. I was there because I wanted to be. I’d escort the football team to the other city.
“Every Friday night I was either in that stadium or taking them out of town. But it’s something I wanted to do. As the chief, you don’t get compensation for that, but you get personal compensation.”
He knows this isn’t the easiest time to be a police officer. But his department has been professional and personable with its citizens.
“With all the things that’s been going on, the citizens have been great. They tell us they appreciate us and all that,” Jones said. “Even when we had protests, we had a good interaction with the protesters.
“We’re going to give them their space and we’re going to be there. We tell them, ‘You’re going to see police cars, but we’re here to protect you, too.’ And we haven’t had problems. That’s what’s good about Enterprise.
“Now, we’ve got individuals in town that have a problem with us, but as a whole, we’re really lucky. I will say this: This is a hard time for police. This is a hard time to find people that want to be police.”
He talked about doing more traveling with Sharon once the COVID-19 crisis passes. Then he is interrupted by a phone call.
“It’s my golf group,” he smiled. “There’s four or five of us and we go to Fort Rucker and play most Sundays and some Saturdays when we can.”
At long last, he can even play during a weekday if he wants.
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!