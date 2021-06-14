Enterprise Police Department: homeowner fatally wounds alleged burglar

Enterprise Police responded to reports of a burglary early Sunday morning that left one dead, according to Lt. Billy Haglund.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Brookshire Drive in Enterprise at approximately 5:30 a.m. after reports of a “burglary in progress and shooting.” Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male with a single gunshot wound. The deceased was identified as Spencer Hines Layton, 31, of Enterprise.

“The deceased was fatally wounded by the homeowner during the burglary,” Haglund said. “This is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.”

