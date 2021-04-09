Enterprise Police Department launches Project SNAP

The Enterprise Police Department recently launched a new community police program called Project SNAP (Special Needs Assistance Program) that was created as a way to bridge the communication gap between officers and special needs citizens who may have difficulty communicating.

Project SNAP is a database maintained by the Enterprise Police Department and is only accessible by its officers and dispatchers. The database will contain a photo, physical description, emergency contacts, and other special needs information of the registered participant. In the event EPD officers encounter an individual registered with Project SNAP, they can access the database and retrieve critical information that can help with communication and ensure the safety of the individual.

Lt. Billy Haglund, the project’s subject matter expert, said the project started after he was approached by a resident late last year asking if EPD had any programs related to special-needs individuals. At the time, the department did not. Haglund said that conversation sparked an interest in creating such a program.

Haglund said they identified improved communication as the best way they could help those with special needs, and decided to have participants register with the department and fill out a form with information concerning themselves and their communication methods.