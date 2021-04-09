Enterprise Police Department launches Project SNAP

The Enterprise Police Department recently launched a new community police program called Project SNAP (Special Needs Assistance Program) that was created as a way to bridge the communication gap between officers and special needs citizens who may have difficulty communicating.
Project SNAP is a database maintained by the Enterprise Police Department and is only accessible by its officers and dispatchers. The database will contain a photo, physical description, emergency contacts, and other special needs information of the registered participant. In the event EPD officers encounter an individual registered with Project SNAP, they can access the database and retrieve critical information that can help with communication and ensure the safety of the individual.
Lt. Billy Haglund, the project’s subject matter expert, said the project started after he was approached by a resident late last year asking if EPD had any programs related to special-needs individuals. At the time, the department did not. Haglund said that conversation sparked an interest in creating such a program.
Haglund said they identified improved communication as the best way they could help those with special needs, and decided to have participants register with the department and fill out a form with information concerning themselves and their communication methods.
“Whatever reason we have to encounter them, our officers will have that information and our dispatch center will sent it to their computers in their vehicles and they’ll be able to read exactly what’s on the form and a best course of action to take during an interaction,” Haglund said.
Project SNAP will also provide EPD officers with mandated annual training in effective special needs communication and de-escalation techniques with counselors and other professionals who work with people with special needs.
Chief Michael Moore said he thinks the project will benefit the community in many ways.
“I think it’s going to create a better tie with the community knowing that we want to outreach to not just people want to outreach to us, but we can outreach to those that need our protection and may not know how to ask for our protection and ask for our help. We’re still here for them, too,” Moore said.
The first Project SNAP registration will take place at the Main Street Spring Festival on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The department will have tents set up downtown and staff available to assist in registration and to answer any questions about the project. Registration will also be available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Police Department after April 17. Participants must be registered by a parent or legal guardian.
Custom Project SNAP patches and stickers will be available for purchase to fundraise for the community police program. Project SNAP patches will also be available soon for a $10 donation. Project SNAP stickers are currently available for a $5 donation at Boll Weevil Soap Co. and Shopaholic on Main Street, Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, and the Enterprise Police Department.