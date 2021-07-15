Enterprise Police Department to implement new software programs

The Enterprise City Council recently authorized the purchase of two different programs for the Enterprise Police Department that Police Chief Michael Moore said will help him run his department easier and will also give them a jump start on upcoming policy changes implemented by the state.
Moore said the state is making moves to ensure that municipal police departments become certified through an accreditation process. In a May meeting, the city council approved the purchase of Lexipol, a program that aids in the preparation of policy, guidelines and orders for the department, which was the first step in the accreditation process. Benchmark Analytics, an internal affairs system, is the second step.
“The second part is making sure that we can track certain information that we need,” Moore said. “For example, right now when we do a use of force (report), we put it together in a packet. It’s all paper... and one person goes through it to make sure it’s all there in case of litigation in the future. Upon litigation, normally Mr. Rainer (Cotter, city attorney) calls us and we give the packet to him and hope we have everything if it goes forward.
“Benchmark Analytics actually has a program built in that makes sure that every piece of information is in one certain place, and it also tracks the use of force. If I have an officer, shift, someone who keeps coming up, it tracks all of that information and enables me to control the police department better with collecting that information.”
Moore also added that they will also possibly have to start tracking demographic information, which would be reported to the state, during traffic stops that the program is also designed to keep track of.
“It mirrors off of our system that we already have, our CAD system, and it takes information from that and puts it into a usable and easy platform,” he said.
Council President Turner Townsend asked if he’d spoken to other police departments that use it, and Moore said despite it not being widely used in Alabama right now, it has “really good” reviews.
“We’re just kind of coming around to something like this, but I think we’re all moving to being able to qualify and quantify our work by having a system to catch that data,” Moore said. “I know what a great department I have, and I know what a great place (Enterprise) is, and I want to be able to show that sometimes. I can show it to you now, but I’d have to pull every single file. This will show it by numbers.”
The second program Moore requested to purchase is InTime Services, which helps monitor timekeeping and overtime management. He said as the city grows, his department will grow, and a program to help manage the overtime shifts will be necessary. The program can also keep track of deserved awards and decorations to help the department stay on a schedule of handing them out and not letting them pile up.
“Currently, I think I counted 12 different overtime details, and that’s not counting the smaller ones that just pop up like Sam Boswell Honda’s fairs,” he said. “It also tracks shift details, and there’s a good possibility that with the city growing, my police department grows as well, which means there’s going to be a lot more overtime with downtown events and school events. It would be better to track the overtime, scheduling and the officers, where they’re at and what they’re doing.”
Moore said this program didn’t have to be purchased right now, but that he’d like to stay ahead of the curve for when something similar becomes mandatory.
“There are a lot of aspects to this, and I want to give it a try to see how well it works,” he said. “I don’t have to have it now, but in the next two years we’re going to need something, so I’d like to try and start getting ahead of the curve now instead of letting it hit me at one time and then trying to scrounge for something.”
“Better to be proactive than reactive,” councilman Scotty Johnson added.
Both of the programs fit into the police department’s budget. The council approved the purchase of Benchmark Analytics at a cost of $9,150 annually for a three-year period and the purchase of InTime Services for one year at a cost of $10,455 with options to renew the agreement for additional one-year periods at an annual cost of $7,680.