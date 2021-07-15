Enterprise Police Department to implement new software programs

Moore also added that they will also possibly have to start tracking demographic information, which would be reported to the state, during traffic stops that the program is also designed to keep track of.

“It mirrors off of our system that we already have, our CAD system, and it takes information from that and puts it into a usable and easy platform,” he said.

Council President Turner Townsend asked if he’d spoken to other police departments that use it, and Moore said despite it not being widely used in Alabama right now, it has “really good” reviews.

“We’re just kind of coming around to something like this, but I think we’re all moving to being able to qualify and quantify our work by having a system to catch that data,” Moore said. “I know what a great department I have, and I know what a great place (Enterprise) is, and I want to be able to show that sometimes. I can show it to you now, but I’d have to pull every single file. This will show it by numbers.”