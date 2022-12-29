Enterprise Police Department urges residents to stay safe on New Year's Eve

The Enterprise Police Department encourages everyone to bring in the new year happily and safely, EPD Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund said Thursday.

Some 42 percent of accidents that occur on New Year’s Eve are due to drinking and driving, Haglund said. “If there will be drinking, decide on a designated driver before the festivities begin or have a plan to get home.

“If you know someone is intoxicated, be sure to get their keys from them,” he said. “Be a responsible host as well by planning ahead to ensure all of your guests that will be consuming alcohol will have a way to arrive home safely.”

Haglund said that there is an ordinance against fireworks being used in the city limits and in Enterprise police jurisdiction. “We would like everyone to be a good neighbor by reminding citizens that fireworks are against city ordinance and celebratory gunfire is irresponsible,” he said.

“As celebrating is a common occurrence during this time, please be considerate of others and keep noise to an appropriate level. Your neighbors should not be able to hear what is going on in your home.

“Do not block others’ driveways or impair the movement of normal traffic flow on a neighborhood street,” he said. “Lastly, be sure to remove all valuables from your car and lock your vehicles.”