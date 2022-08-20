 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enterprise police honored at council meeting

Enterprise police honored at council meeting

Enterprise Police officers recognized at the Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday for their promotions during this year, from left, are Capt. Louis Kent, Lt. Robert MacDonald, Cpl. Diana Baker, Cpl. Chris Byrd, Cpl. Amber Darbro, Lt. Mark Anderson, Cpl. Madison Nichols, Cpl. Alan Hendrix and Cpl. Daniel Choate.

 MICHELLE MANN, ENTERPRISE LEDGER

Recognition of Enterprise Police officers who have been promoted since the first of the year opened the Enterprise City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Police Chief Michael Moore and Mayor William Cooper joined family members of the honorees in the badge pinning ceremony.

EPD Field Training officers recognized were Daniel Choate, Amber Darbro, Alan Hendrix and Madison Nichols.

Newly-promoted detectives Diana Baker and Chris Byrd were recognized as was Angela Brown who was promoted to sergeant.

Mark Anderson and Robert MacDonald were both recognized for their promotions to lieutenant. Louis Kent was recognized for his promotion to captain.

“I’m very proud of these officers,” said Moore, outlining the promotion process which includes a written test and in-person interview before a selection board. “Some of them have been promoted for some time but it is time to recognize them in front of the city council.”

