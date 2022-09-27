 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enterprise police identify man found dead in donation bin

The body of Bryan Thomas Pound was found in this clothing donation box in Enterprise Monday.

 MICHELLE MANN

ENTERPRISE - A man found dead in a clothing donation bin here Monday has been identified.

Bryan Thomas Pound, 54, of Enterprise, was found dead in the clothing bin located near Dauphin Street and the Boll Weevil Circle at about 1 p.m.,  Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund said Tuesday morning.

Based on the evidence at the scene, it appears that Pound, who was homeless, was using the donation bin to sleep in at night, Haglund said. "Drug paraphernalia was located at the scene and substance abuse could have been a contributing factor in this death investigation."

An official cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner and no foul play is suspected at this time, Haglund said.

