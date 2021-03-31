Enterprise Public Library has much to offer

Harris applies for the Dollar General grant every year to assist with the Summer Reading Program. She also writes a proposal for a United Way grant, which helps to cover general professional supplies and expenses. She noted that the library does not always receive funds applied for, but she applies each year in the hope that the funds will be granted.

The Friends of the Library also assists with funds for programs and services through the sale of books in the Daily Deals section and the book sales held throughout the year. If a grant requires matching funds, the Friends will supply those funds. The bulk of funding comes from the City of Enterprise, and Harris is grateful for all the city does to support the library. Private donations also assist with expenses.

This year, the library will focus on a $10,000 LSTA grant to improve its website. With so many requests for online materials and resources, Harris noted that the library needs to upgrade its website to be able to offer the requested resources. The website also needs to be mobile friendly for patrons.