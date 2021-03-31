Enterprise Public Library has much to offer

At a recent meeting of the Enterprise Lions Club, Shelia Harris, director of the Enterprise Public Library, spoke to club members about the many services and programs the library has to offer.
Harris became the director in July 2017 after working for The Dothan Eagle in advertising for 23 years. She reminded the audience that the library is more than just a place to check out books and that the library is changing with the times by offering more technology resources and digital formats as well as proctoring exams, offering notary services and reaching out to the community through events and social media sources.
The library receives funds through a number of sources, and state funds are based on the number of patrons in the service area. Currently, the Enterprise area includes more than 42,400 people, which is an increase from when Harris first came to Enterprise.
During her tenure as Director, Harris helped the library earn $84,500 in grant funding. When writing proposals for grants, she keeps the needs and wishes of the community in mind, she said. Last year, the library received a $10,000 grant to revamp its non-fiction collection; this grant was based on the number of requests the library had received for more current non-fiction materials. As part of the grant requirements, the library conducted an inventory of all of its materials, which at one time numbered over 100,000 pieces of material (printed books, DVDs, etc.). During the six-week COVID shutdown last year, the collection was purged of materials that were not being checked out or that were outdated.
Harris applies for the Dollar General grant every year to assist with the Summer Reading Program. She also writes a proposal for a United Way grant, which helps to cover general professional supplies and expenses. She noted that the library does not always receive funds applied for, but she applies each year in the hope that the funds will be granted.
The Friends of the Library also assists with funds for programs and services through the sale of books in the Daily Deals section and the book sales held throughout the year. If a grant requires matching funds, the Friends will supply those funds. The bulk of funding comes from the City of Enterprise, and Harris is grateful for all the city does to support the library. Private donations also assist with expenses.
This year, the library will focus on a $10,000 LSTA grant to improve its website. With so many requests for online materials and resources, Harris noted that the library needs to upgrade its website to be able to offer the requested resources. The website also needs to be mobile friendly for patrons.
The library has also made some headway in collecting fines for overdue books. Harris reported that when she came to the library in 2017, more than $100,000 was owed in fines. In addition, patrons now receive email messages notifying them when their books will soon be due, when they are due now and when they are overdue by one day. After that, she said, it is up to the patrons to return their materials or risk paying fines and/or losing their library privileges.
Video games have also been added to the library’s collection, again at the request of patrons, and the library receives many requests for audio books and e-audios, which can cost as much as $100 each. Harris has to budget carefully to meet all the needs and requests of the library patrons.
One service the library offers is the ability to check out mobile hotspots that provide internet service to those who may not have it at home. T-Mobile donates the hotspot devices, and the library pays the monthly fee for the service.
Another service they offer that Harris is proud of is the development of the Digital Electronic Consortium-Southeast Alabama Digital Library (SEADL). The SEADL includes Enterprise, Dothan and Hartford libraries that received $50,000 from LSTA grants to build this digital library for e-Materials. Now, patrons who request e-books and e-Audios do not have to wait weeks and months to be able to check out their favorite books. The digital library includes 8,000 e-books patrons can request and read on their digital devices.
Harris said that it is important to her to reach out to the community and provide services and programs to as many people as possible. Before COVID set in, the Bookmobile visited Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation and other centers on a regular basis. She would like to be able to assist the new VA home when it is completed, and also said she maintains a close working relationship with the downtown merchants and wants the library to participate in events that take place downtown to publicize the library and its services.
The Summer Reading Program is still in the planning stages, but it will be in the format of a book club where young people can receive books weekly and read them with their families, coming together on Thursdays to discuss the books.
The next speaker in line for the Enterprise Lions Club is Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.