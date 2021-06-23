Enterprise Public Library kicks off summer reading program, with changes

The Enterprise Public Library has kicked off its annual summer reading program with the goal of encouraging children to read over the summer, despite a few changes to the program.
Through the program, children under 10 receive a new book each week along with a craft bag for their age category; the craft bags include a list of questions for families to discuss and craft activities that relate to the book.
Due to the pandemic last summer, all of the in-person programs that had been planned were canceled. Because of this, they came up with the idea for the craft bags, which turned out to be a big hit. EPL’s youth librarian Chrissy Crump said this was because the craft bags allowed more participants than in previous years.
“When I do a program here at the library, I have to limit how many kids I can take because of the space,” Crump said. “Like in any classroom setting, you are only able to teach so many kids at a time. But with the craft bags we were actually able to provide it for whoever wanted it.”
Crump said that another benefit of having families come pick up the books and craft bags and not having scheduled events is that families can stop by whenever it is convenient for them, allowing more children to participate.
With planning done months in advance for the program, they weren’t sure what the pandemic would be like during the summer, so Crump said they mostly decided against in-person programs and events and to do the craft bags again.
Children ages 10 and up received a book for June and July and have an in-person book club discussion for each book at the end of the month. The book club format is new to the program, and Library Director Shelia Harris said she hopes it will encourage the older kids and teens to discuss the books and share their ideas with each other.
“It encourages interacting and also book clubs give you, I know for me, different ideas,” Harris said. “Because when I’m in my groups and we discuss, I’m like ‘Oh, I didn’t look at it like that.’ So that’s what we want to be able to do: expand their minds and make them lifelong readers.”
Crump said that her main hopes for the program are that it encourages the younger children to discover a love of reading and books and it helps the older ones to continue to enjoy reading while having fun doing it.
“That is the goal, to show the kids that it can fun. It can be joyful… I just hope that they can find joy in reading and continue to do it,” Crump said.
Harris also said that the summer reading program is another way to further the library’s mission and to reach the children in Enterprise.
“Our mission here is to always inform, educate and entertain,” Harris said. “That’s the mission here at EPL, and that’s something that I always keep in mind. Summer reading is our way of making sure the kids are informed, educated and entertained.”