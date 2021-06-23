Enterprise Public Library kicks off summer reading program, with changes

The Enterprise Public Library has kicked off its annual summer reading program with the goal of encouraging children to read over the summer, despite a few changes to the program.

Through the program, children under 10 receive a new book each week along with a craft bag for their age category; the craft bags include a list of questions for families to discuss and craft activities that relate to the book.

Due to the pandemic last summer, all of the in-person programs that had been planned were canceled. Because of this, they came up with the idea for the craft bags, which turned out to be a big hit. EPL’s youth librarian Chrissy Crump said this was because the craft bags allowed more participants than in previous years.

“When I do a program here at the library, I have to limit how many kids I can take because of the space,” Crump said. “Like in any classroom setting, you are only able to teach so many kids at a time. But with the craft bags we were actually able to provide it for whoever wanted it.”

Crump said that another benefit of having families come pick up the books and craft bags and not having scheduled events is that families can stop by whenever it is convenient for them, allowing more children to participate.