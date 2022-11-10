Enterprise recognizes Veterans Day

Representatives from the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee and Veteran Service Organizations joined Enterprise Mayor William Cooper at Enterprise City Hall Wednesday for a proclamation signing in honor and recognition of Veterans Day Friday.

“Throughout our history, courageous men and women have donned the uniform of our Armed Forces and built a noble tradition and dedicated service to our nation,” Cooper said. “Veterans Day is observed to honor those who have served in our armed forces during our country’s history and who have given the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our freedom.

“Veterans have greatly contributed to our state and nation by offering, skills, education, leadership and dedication,” Cooper said. “Although we may never fully repay our debt of gratitude to these heroes, today presents an opportunity for our citizens to honor and thank our veterans for their service to our country.”