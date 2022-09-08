Enterprise recreation and aquatic center complex plans move forward

Plans for the city’s new recreation center and aquatic center complex moved forward when the Enterprise City Council unanimously voted to seek bids for the project at the council meeting Tuesday.

The 64-year-old M.N. Jug Brown Recreation Center has been locked and empty since Community Services and Recreation Director Billy Powell locked the door as directed by Mayor William E. Cooper in a symbolic gesture during a formal decommissioning ceremony at the center on East Lee Street held June 22.

The facility is set to be demolished later this summer to make way for construction of a new, updated recreation center complex.

“This is a bittersweet occasion for us all as the time has come to close the doors of this iconic structure, which was the central focus of the Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department for almost 64 years,” Cooper said at the decommissioning ceremony.

“We want to remember the traditions started here, the relationships created and the people who made this program work for so many years,” he said. “We are here to pay tribute to what this structure has meant in our lives. If it were a living thing, we could easily say the Jug Brown Center is an example of a life well lived.”

At the June 22 ceremony, Neal Brown, son of the former mayor for whom the building was named, spoke on behalf of family members, sharing memories of when the building first opened back in 1958, when he was 13 years old.

Brown said his father, M.N. Brown, who served as Enterprise mayor for 18 years, would be proud that the building had served so many youth through the years and that the recreation program had grown to what it is today. “This was not a one-man job. This was a team, and they all had the vision to see what we needed, for raising our families, to educate our children and to provide recreation,” Brown said.

The first rec center director was Dan Hale, assisted by Herbert Hawkins, Dan Pridgen, Jerry Tillman, Ruth Glover Harris and Jacquelyn Dyar Thompson, who later became mayor of Enterprise. In 1962, Moose Hope became the part-time director of the center. In 1968, he became full-time director. He was followed by Doug Watkins, David Hope, and Powell, the city’s longest serving rec director and who now serves as Director of Community Services and Recreation.

All recreational programs are being operated from the Enterprise Civic Center until the new Center is constructed. The comprehensive plans include the demolition of the Jug Brown building, with construction of a new building that will house the rec center headquarters and provide space for other activities still in the development stage, along with plans for an outdoor swimming pool at the site.

The next meeting of the Enterprise City Council is Tuesday, Sept.20, in the council chambers at Enterprise City Hall. A work session begins at 5 p.m. A voting meeting begins at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.