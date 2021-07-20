Enterprise renews contract with Poly, Inc.

The council voted to authorize the mayor to execute an agreement on behalf of the city with Poly, Inc. for general engineering planning and consulting services on an on-going and on-call basis for miscellaneous tasks and projects for a monthly cost of $6,000 for five years.

In addition to the general contract, the council also approved Task Order No. 47 for general technical assistance outside of the on-going scope of services at a cost not to exceed $50,000 to be renewed annually, regardless of the amount utilized in the previous fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1 for the term of the Master Services Agreement.

“It works hand in hand with the Master Services Agreement, and it’s a benefit for the city. It’s a way for us to have more resources to get things done,” Mott said. In addition to the weekly stuff we ask Glenn and Poly to help us do, there are times when a project comes up and, for the sake of time, we need to engage an engineer to help get something done, so this is a way for us to have an on-call contract with an hourly rate-negotiated contract already in place.”

Tullos added that while the $50,000 limit was set to allow staff to work the money into the city’s budget so it’s allocated in case of emergencies, the actual cost may be zero dollars if the services are not utilized.