Enterprise renews contract with Poly, Inc.

The Enterprise City Council voted to renew the longstanding agreement with Poly, Inc., a multi-disciplined architectural and engineering firm, at a recent council meeting.
The city and Poly, Inc. initiated the original agreement in 2006 and have made few adjustments over the last 14 years. Chairman of the Board and consulting engineer Glenn Morgan said he’s appreciated the relationship they’ve had with the city over the years.
“My relationship (with the city) goes back to the early 90s, and I’ve appreciated every term and every administration and do so now. I look forward to continuing,” he said.
Council President Turner Townsend said the council put the contract out to bid and requested proposals from multiple other engineering firms but that the established relationship with Morgan and Poly, Inc. gave them a “big advantage.” Included in the contract are weekly meetings with Mayor William Cooper, City Administrator Jonathan Tullos and collaboration with Staci Hayes, assistant director of Engineering Services on plan reviews and zoning issues in addition to maps, layouts and other calculations for projects.
“He’s a resource that staff uses on a regular basis to run things by an independent person. In my short time here, I can tell you Glenn does a lot for the City of Enterprise, and I’m appreciative of it as well,” said Barry Mott, city engineer/Public Works director.
The council voted to authorize the mayor to execute an agreement on behalf of the city with Poly, Inc. for general engineering planning and consulting services on an on-going and on-call basis for miscellaneous tasks and projects for a monthly cost of $6,000 for five years.
In addition to the general contract, the council also approved Task Order No. 47 for general technical assistance outside of the on-going scope of services at a cost not to exceed $50,000 to be renewed annually, regardless of the amount utilized in the previous fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1 for the term of the Master Services Agreement.
“It works hand in hand with the Master Services Agreement, and it’s a benefit for the city. It’s a way for us to have more resources to get things done,” Mott said. In addition to the weekly stuff we ask Glenn and Poly to help us do, there are times when a project comes up and, for the sake of time, we need to engage an engineer to help get something done, so this is a way for us to have an on-call contract with an hourly rate-negotiated contract already in place.”
Tullos added that while the $50,000 limit was set to allow staff to work the money into the city’s budget so it’s allocated in case of emergencies, the actual cost may be zero dollars if the services are not utilized.
“We’ve got a lot of projects we’ve been asked to pursue, so having this resource is critical in my opinion to continuing to get these projects done,” he said.
In other business, the Enterprise City Council:
Approved accounts payable (A) for June 2021 in the amount of $689,177.64. The City of Enterprise accounted for $520,111.56 while the Water Works Board accounted for the remaining $169,066.08.
Approved accounts payable (B) for June 2021 in the amount of $422.66. The City of Enterprise accounted for $259.70 while the Water Works Board accounted for the remaining $162.96.
Approved a contract bill from Barge Design Solutions in the amount of $3,951.82 for land acquisition services.
Approved travel requests from: Justin Tolbert to attend the 2021 COAA Annual Education Conference in Orange Beach from Aug. 16-20 at an estimated cost of $1,106.85; Tammy Doerer and Cassidi Kendrick to attend the Main Street Alabama State Conference and Awards Banquet in Gadsden from Aug. 17-20 at an estimated cost of $2,155.08; and Doerer to attend the 2021 Alabama Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Gulf Shores from Aug. 29-31 at an estimated cost of $1,144.20.
Reviewed and approved an ordinance providing for the granting of a nonexclusive cable television franchise to Spectrum Southeast, LLC to construct, operate and maintain a cable television system in the City of Enterprise. The franchise agreement is for a term of 10 years with a franchise fee of 5 percent of the annual gross revenues.
Reviewed and approved an ordinance providing for the maintenance of the streets and other public easements/improvements with are expressly shown on the final plat of Stonechase Phase III subdivision as public dedications, subject to the contingencies and matters as set out in the June 23 letter from Staci Hayes to the council.
Introduced a recommendation from the Enterprise Planning Commission to approve a request from Dura-Cast, Inc. for the rezone of 8.92 acres of land from M-2 (General Manufacturing District) to B-3 (Highway Commercial District) located at 101 North Industrial Park Road. A public hearing was scheduled for the meeting on Aug. 3.
Introduced an ordinance providing for the granting on a nonexclusive cable television franchise to Troy Cablevision, Inc. to construct, operate and maintain a cable television system in the City of Enterprise. The franchise agreement is for a term of 10 years with a franchise fee of 5 percent of the annual gross revenues. The discussion was tabled until the July 20 meeting.
Introduced an ordinance providing for the prohibition of parking on certain streets before, during and after certain downtown events where the city council has previously approved a road closure as to said event. The discussion was tabled until the July 20 meeting.
Introduced an ordinance providing to establish an entertainment district within the City of Enterprise and to set forth certain rules and regulations governing the district. The discussion was tabled until the July 20 meeting.