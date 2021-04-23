Enterprise Rescue continues to grow

Enterprise Rescue, Inc. has grown from operating one used Cadillac hearse as its first ambulance to running a fleet of 10 state-of-the-art vehicles that cost $250,000 each—before any specialized equipment is added. Anthony Cole, captain of the Enterprise Rescue Squad, has worked with the Rescue Squad for 48 years, 27 of them as a volunteer before it became incorporated, and recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club about the organization.
Cole said that six of the rescue vehicles are in operation 24 hours a day, while others are serviced and restocked. He noted that the vehicles have gotten larger over time because of the type of work that can now be performed in them; anything an emergency room can do, the paramedics in the ambulance can do. Soon, employees will even be certified in critical care and the vehicles will be equipped to carry blood for transfusions.
Over the course of the pandemic, rescue teams made over 8,000 runs, up 69 percent from the previous year. In addition to responding to the typical emergencies, Cole said that calls for attempted suicides, assaults and domestic violence as well as for COVID patients had his teams making an average of 49 runs a day. The units also transport patients to Birmingham three to four times a week and make runs to Dothan five to six times a day. In fact, their newest vehicle, purchased in the fall of 2020, already has 160,000 miles on it. Fortunately, Enterprise Rescue has its own mechanics and is able to service all of its vehicles on site at the garage on Rawls Street.
In addition to the 10 rescue vehicles, Enterprise Rescue also has a rapid-response vehicle that can often arrive on scene more quickly than an ambulance.This vehicle is equipped with all of the same equipment as a regular rescue truck, but it cannot transport a patient.
Enterprise Rescue now covers all of Coffee County, and plans are in place for two new stations in Victoria and Kinston, and renovation of a building in Elba is underway—two crews will staff the Elba station with two ambulances on site. Cole noted that the Coffee County Commission and the City of Elba have been very generous in helping to establish these new stations.
COVID relief funds helped with the purchase of two new ambulances, and he also mentioned that there is a move toward community para-medicine where paramedics can assess patients and perhaps reduce the number of trips to emergency rooms.
Along with the new ambulances, Enterprise Rescue also has bike teams for community events and an all-terrain vehicle for retrieving patients from off-road locations. Cole said that at this time of year, they receive a number of calls for agricultural accidents that this will greatly assist with.
Enterprise Rescue is a non-profit organization and, as such, all revenue is funneled back into the business to maintain the state-of-the-art equipment and train personnel. Currently, there are 36 certified paramedics and a total of 85 employees.