Enterprise Rescue continues to grow

Enterprise Rescue, Inc. has grown from operating one used Cadillac hearse as its first ambulance to running a fleet of 10 state-of-the-art vehicles that cost $250,000 each—before any specialized equipment is added. Anthony Cole, captain of the Enterprise Rescue Squad, has worked with the Rescue Squad for 48 years, 27 of them as a volunteer before it became incorporated, and recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club about the organization.

Cole said that six of the rescue vehicles are in operation 24 hours a day, while others are serviced and restocked. He noted that the vehicles have gotten larger over time because of the type of work that can now be performed in them; anything an emergency room can do, the paramedics in the ambulance can do. Soon, employees will even be certified in critical care and the vehicles will be equipped to carry blood for transfusions.