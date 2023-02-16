If you have seen a large, almost mini-bus sized van with 'Enterprise Rescue Squad' painted on the sides driving the streets of Enterprise, you might wonder what its purpose is. Marty Bowden of the Enterprise Rescue Squad explained the new vehicle to the Lions Club.

The van is the new wheelchair accessible transport van that recently came into service in the county. It also serves patients in Dale, Geneva, and Crenshaw counties. Clearly, it is designed to transport patients that are wheelchair-bound and has a ramp that can lift up to 800 pounds.

The van also carries oxygen and the driver is certified in CPR. It transports patients to dialysis and medical appointments and to their homes when discharged from the hospital.

The van has made over 2,000 runs since it first came into service last April. Bowden said it averages 250 runs a month.

The Enterprise Rescue Squad now serves all of Coffee County with the exception of Kinston, which is served by Opp. Enterprise Rescue service maintains a station in Elba with two ambulances on stand-by. If both trucks are out on calls at the same time, Bowden said, one of the Enterprise ambulances will travel to Elba.

Bowden said prior to the COVID pandemic, the squad had about 650 calls a month; now it averages 1,000 a month. The Rescue Squad has more than 100 employees, and only about 15 of them are office staff. The remainder of employees are certified EMTs with various levels of certification. Bowden said the rescue squad is able to provide critical care on the ground and call for the recently-acquired helicopter to transport a patient.

The rescue squad also fields a bicycle team to ride in parades and cover outdoor events where services may be needed. In addition, an ATV team attends ball games, park festivals, and other events.

With the introduction of a helicopter to its fleet of vehicles, the rescue squad must train ground crews to aid in the landing and take-off of the helicopter. Bowden said the staff has conducted several “landing zone” classes. The helicopter needs a 100x100-foot clear space to land safely. The helicopter is housed at the Enterprise Airport.