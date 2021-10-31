Enterprise residents voice opinions on short-term rentals

There are currently 111 short-term rentals operating in Enterprise and other citizens who manage or own these properties also spoke in favor of continuing to allow short-term rentals to operate in Enterprise without further regulations.

Council members said they have received calls about the issue from people on both sides of the issue. Council President Turner Townsend said any new regulations surrounding short-term rentals would have to be reviewed and adopted by the city’s planning commission before being voted on by the council and the process of adopting any new regulations would take between 60-90 days.

“Obviously this is a contentious issue,” he said. “It’s going to be controversial. At the end of the day there’s probably going to be some compromise... This is the beginning. This is the beginning of the process. It’s not going to happen as quickly as some of you probably want... This is going to initiate, more than likely, in the planning commission because they are the ones to handle zoning issue, but it will wind up on our desk and we’re going to be doing our homework.”

The next Enterprise Planning Commission meeting is Nov. 23 at 4:30 at Enterprise City Hall. The city council will meet next on Nov. 2, with a work session beginning at 5 p.m. and a meeting following at 6 p.m. at Enterprise City Hall.

