Enterprise residents voice opinions on short-term rentals

Enterprise residents both in favor and against the presence of short-term rentals in the city addressed the Enterprise City Council about the issue at the council’s recent meeting.
During the “privilege of the floor” portion of the meeting, when members of the public are allowed to address the council for three minutes each, several residents used the opportunity to address the topic of short-term rentals.
Most of the complaints about short-term rentals revolved around one rental located at 107 Lake Ridge Dr. The owner of the rental, Kristie Long, has the house listed on Airbnb, an online marketplace that lists residences or rooms for short-term stays.
“People from all over the world travel to Enterprise daily for flight graduations, sporting events, travel jobs, for the love of the city that has a reputation for supporting the rights given to use by God and our forefathers,” Long said to the council. “Among these rights are our property rights, the right to control and the right to allow others to use our property are just two of these said rights.”
Long continued with the benefits of short-term rentals in communities, including their support of local businesses.
“Homeowners choose short-term rental over long-term rental because they can ensure their property is well maintained and in the rare event that a tenant is unruly, the tenant can be removed from the property with speed and little resistance,” Long said. “The benefits of Airbnb on the community are countless.
“Homeowners furnish their rentals with local furniture, soaps and artwork. We employ various companies to clean, keep up yards, launder linens and improve our rentals. The better our properties are kept, the better our reviews which directly affect how many bookings we can achieve.”
Long said she is against the idea of any additional tax regulations being put on short-term rentals.
Kathy Pattie, a resident of 105 Lake Ridge Dr., presented the council with a petition signed by members of the neighborhood who oppose short-rentals.
Pattie and other neighborhood residents specifically took issue with the fact that Long’s rental was advertised as a venue for bachelorette/bachelor parties and other events. She showed the council a video sent out on social media by a renter inviting people to a party at the residence, which Pattie described as a “throw down” that “ruined the peace and sanctity of our neighborhood.”
“This is the kind of neighborhood that you move into for the safety and the peace and the quiet,” Pattie said. “I raised three children here. So did many of my neighbors. Some of us are now staying there for our grandchildren’s safety. That is not a possibility with this house. In the three weeks that it has been in business, there have been more than four turnovers of rentals... We just ask that you help us.”
There are currently 111 short-term rentals operating in Enterprise and other citizens who manage or own these properties also spoke in favor of continuing to allow short-term rentals to operate in Enterprise without further regulations.
Council members said they have received calls about the issue from people on both sides of the issue. Council President Turner Townsend said any new regulations surrounding short-term rentals would have to be reviewed and adopted by the city’s planning commission before being voted on by the council and the process of adopting any new regulations would take between 60-90 days.
“Obviously this is a contentious issue,” he said. “It’s going to be controversial. At the end of the day there’s probably going to be some compromise... This is the beginning. This is the beginning of the process. It’s not going to happen as quickly as some of you probably want... This is going to initiate, more than likely, in the planning commission because they are the ones to handle zoning issue, but it will wind up on our desk and we’re going to be doing our homework.”
The next Enterprise Planning Commission meeting is Nov. 23 at 4:30 at Enterprise City Hall. The city council will meet next on Nov. 2, with a work session beginning at 5 p.m. and a meeting following at 6 p.m. at Enterprise City Hall.