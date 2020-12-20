Enterprise revives an old Christmas tradition

For over 30 years, Bill Schwartz, a World War II and Korean War veteran and helicopter instructor pilot at Fort Rucker, and his wife Dottie maintained an Enterprise tradition called the “Sugar Plum Tree.”

The Schwartz Family would decorate a willow tree in front of their yard with a bright light and hang candy canes on the branches. A sign outside painted by hand by Bill read “Come my children, share with me, treats from my Sugar Plum Tree.” The neighborhood kids knew to come and grab a candy cane to herald in the Christmas Season.

Bill and Dottie moved from their home a few years ago due to health issues, and the tradition was ended. Bill passed away at the age of 98 in September of 2019.

In December, Dieon Patton of Enterprise began to ask what happened to the tree on Enterprise Facebook groups. Others remembered the tree and the family traditions they had of going there every year. This led to Dieon asking Byrd Vue House owners Dr. John Pelliccia and Rain Naab if the tradition could be resurrected.