Enterprise revives an old Christmas tradition

For over 30 years, Bill Schwartz, a World War II and Korean War veteran and helicopter instructor pilot at Fort Rucker, and his wife Dottie maintained an Enterprise tradition called the “Sugar Plum Tree.”
The Schwartz Family would decorate a willow tree in front of their yard with a bright light and hang candy canes on the branches. A sign outside painted by hand by Bill read “Come my children, share with me, treats from my Sugar Plum Tree.” The neighborhood kids knew to come and grab a candy cane to herald in the Christmas Season.
Bill and Dottie moved from their home a few years ago due to health issues, and the tradition was ended. Bill passed away at the age of 98 in September of 2019.
In December, Dieon Patton of Enterprise began to ask what happened to the tree on Enterprise Facebook groups. Others remembered the tree and the family traditions they had of going there every year. This led to Dieon asking Byrd Vue House owners Dr. John Pelliccia and Rain Naab if the tradition could be resurrected.
“Growing up as a child of the 60's and 70'S, there was a Christmastime family tradition. The night we got out of school for Christmas holidays was my family's Christmas Eve at home,” Patton said in a Facebook post. “After dinner and dishes were cleaned, Momma would load up us kids in the Pontiac Catalina and we were off to see the decorations around town. One of our favorite spots was (at) the home of Bill and Dottie Schwartz, the Sugar Plum Tree.
“We were allowed to only take one treat each, but we looked forward to seeing it every single year. Christmas was not Christmas without a treat from the Sugar Plum Tree.When the new owner of the Byrd Vue House and I were decorating the house for Christmas, I told her the story of the Sugar Plum tree and how I would love to revive it. To My complete surprise and satisfaction, she was fully on board.
“We wanted it to be magical, and I think we did the Schwartzes proud.”
The revamped Sugar Plum Tree features over 6,350 lights, 10 silver bells and various other decorative features along with nearly 100 crystals. Patton said 500 candy canes will be added to the tree each day.
The Byrd Vue House, located at 305 North Rawls, will be open Dec. 20 to Dec. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to continue the tradition by bringing back Dottie and Bill’s tree. Dottie, now 92, is thrilled about the tree and the honoring of her recently departed husband and is making plans to attend.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!