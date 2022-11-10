Enterprise Rotarians support Main Street project

The Enterprise Rotary Club Project for 2022-2023 is a partnership with the City of Enterprise and Main Street Enterprise Association to purchase six new permanent benches to be installed on Main Street in downtown Enterprise.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Enterprise was selected to be designated as a Main Street Community in June 2018. Main Street Alabama is an economic development organization with a mission to revitalize Alabama's downtowns and traditional commercial districts.

Mariah Montgomery is the director of the Main Street Enterprise Association.