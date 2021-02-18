Enterprise Schools move forward with kindergarten rezone

“You can’t make a good decision if you don’t have good information, so when new information becomes available we try to base our decisions on that,” Faught said. “There are also teachers and parents who would like to keep their kindergarten students at the Early Education Center. I recognize and respect both opinions, but in the end I’m responsible for the overall instructional program here within the school system, and I’m charged with making the recommendation that I believe will give our students an educational advantage moving forward.”

Faught went on to outline five key aspects surrounding education that would be positively affected by the rezoning: transportation, personnel, special populations, testing and accountability and instruction. He also said capacity would be a major contributing factor in the decision, citing an increase of 144 students last year compared to the year before.

Jason Stump, director of Secondary Education, said at the board meeting on Feb. 2—when the decision was announced—confirmed that capacity issues were one of the main reasons for the rezone.