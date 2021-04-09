Enterprise schools move forward with mask requirement

During the discussion, Faught expressed concern about a potential spike once students returned from spring break, and the board decided to postpone the decision until after their return. After two days back in school, the decision was made.

“Leading public health officials have been consulted, and the overwhelming recommendation is that facial coverings should continue to be worn inside schools. Faught said in the announcement. “Further, CDC guidelines still recommend facial coverings while in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. While differing views are considered along with the frustration associated with facial coverings, we cannot in good conscience abandon the safety protocols that have allowed us to remain open since August. We look forward to a safe and successful ending to the school year.”

In her press conference Wednesday morning, the governor expressed support for business owners and governments that want to continue requiring masks.

“Many small businesses and large companies alike believe wearing masks are important to keep their doors open and their employees and customers safe,” Ivey said. “Over the last five weeks, they have come up with their own policies. That is their prerogative and we should respect that.