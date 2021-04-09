Enterprise schools move forward with mask requirement

Tuesday evening, Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught announced that masks will continue to be required on all ECS campuses until further notice.
The announcement came just two days before Gov. Kay Ivey amended the Safer at Home Order to Safer Apart where facial coverings will no longer be mandatory, but highly encouraged when in the public or crowded areas.
In the work session held on Tuesday, March 23, school board members discussed their thoughts on continuing the requirement or leaving it up to personal choice.
“I like to err on the side of safety if at all possible. With six weeks of school left, why change it so close to the end?” Steven Duke said.
Marty Williams and Rodrick Caldwell agreed with the sentiment.
“I’ve talked to a couple of doctors just to get their opinion, and they said, ‘If you’ve come this far, why would you do something different right here at the end?’” Williams said.
Faught said he also spoke with several local physicians and a state physician to gain their insight, and they expressed the same thought.
“It was basically, ‘Don’t tempt fate in a difficult situation, especially when we’ve seen improvements in the spread,’” he said. “The numbers have been encouraging lately, and I do think the masks help prevent the spread of COVID -19.”
During the discussion, Faught expressed concern about a potential spike once students returned from spring break, and the board decided to postpone the decision until after their return. After two days back in school, the decision was made.
“Leading public health officials have been consulted, and the overwhelming recommendation is that facial coverings should continue to be worn inside schools. Faught said in the announcement. “Further, CDC guidelines still recommend facial coverings while in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. While differing views are considered along with the frustration associated with facial coverings, we cannot in good conscience abandon the safety protocols that have allowed us to remain open since August. We look forward to a safe and successful ending to the school year.”
In her press conference Wednesday morning, the governor expressed support for business owners and governments that want to continue requiring masks.
“Many small businesses and large companies alike believe wearing masks are important to keep their doors open and their employees and customers safe,” Ivey said. “Over the last five weeks, they have come up with their own policies. That is their prerogative and we should respect that.
“We know that wearing a mask has been one of our greatest tools in combatting the spread of the virus, and that, along with practicing good hygiene and social distancing, has helped us keep more people from getting sick or, worse, from dying.”
There is also still a federal mask mandate in place that applies to federal buildings and properties.
The Safer Apart order is effective until May 5 at p.m.
As of Monday, Alabama’s seven-day average for newly-reported cases of COVID-19 was 328 per day – a 92 percent drop from the high reached on Jan. 10 and the lowest average since the spring of 2020. The seven-day average for COVID-19 patients in hospitals was 331 per day, an 89 percent drop since a high reached Jan. 10 and the lowest average since spring of last year.