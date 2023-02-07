In an effort to reduce safety and health hazards and blight within the community, the city of Enterprise is requesting property owners submit applications for properties and structures to be demolished and cleared.

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allows the city, at no cost to the owner, to demolish and clear any abandoned or dilapidated properties and structures that could be deemed a nuisance through city ordinance.

“The goal is to remove these potentially dangerous structures from neighborhoods, allowing for a safer place for kids to play and families to enjoy,” Enterprise Code Enforcement Inspector Clay Nelson said.

“Not only does removing the blight eliminate potential health and safety hazards, but it also improves curb appeal for the neighborhood and entire community.”

Nelson says once the structure is cleared, the land is leveled and grass seed is placed, essentially leaving behind a blank slate for the property owner, who maintains ownership of the land. After the project is completed, the city asks that the property be maintained to current city ordinances.

To qualify for the program, the following is required:

Right of Entry form must be completed and returned to the engineering office for notarization.

Full inspection of the structure by a city inspector, code inspector, and licensed asbestos Inspector must be completed. There is no cost to the property owner.

The structure must be unoccupied; and power and gas must be cut off from the structure.

Applications for the program will be accepted through Feb. 28. For more information on the CDBG project, or to find out if your property qualifies, please contact the City of Enterprise Engineering Department at (334) 348-2648.