Enterprise Select girls soccer wins bronze medal in State Games

Enterprise Select Soccer’s 12U girls’ team, ESS Strykers 09 Girls, placed third in the Alabama State Games and took home the Bronze medal.

The Strykers were 2-1-1 in the two-day tournament and were one point away in the standings from playing in the Gold medal match. Sunday’s match was the deciding game, and after a late goal by their opponent, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

"It wasn’t the outcome they were aiming for, but the girls played great all weekend,” said club founder Marco Lascano. “The girls had some great moments, and we see the improvements they’re making. There’s still plenty of work to be done, but the girls work hard, and are well coached by Stephanie Lascano, so they will get there!”

To register for the fall season or for club information, visit Enterpriseselectsoccer.com or email Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook .com