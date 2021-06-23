 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise Select girls soccer wins bronze medal in State Games
0 Comments

Enterprise Select girls soccer wins bronze medal in State Games

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
062421-ent-strykers-p1

Pictured back row from left are ESS Strykers 09 Girls Bronze medalists Rylee Reynolds, Victoria Richmond, Emily Oredson, head coach Stephanie Lascano, Caroline Granger, Alexis Hollub and Kamryn Wile. Pictured front row from left are Elle Cadden, Kate Williams, Kasey Monroy, Georgia Goodson and Charley Abbott. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Enterprise Select Soccer’s 12U girls’ team, ESS Strykers 09 Girls, placed third in the Alabama State Games and took home the Bronze medal.

The Strykers were 2-1-1 in the two-day tournament and were one point away in the standings from playing in the Gold medal match. Sunday’s match was the deciding game, and after a late goal by their opponent, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

"It wasn’t the outcome they were aiming for, but the girls played great all weekend,” said club founder Marco Lascano. “The girls had some great moments, and we see the improvements they’re making. There’s still plenty of work to be done, but the girls work hard, and are well coached by Stephanie Lascano, so they will get there!”

To register for the fall season or for club information, visit Enterpriseselectsoccer.com or email Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook .com 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert