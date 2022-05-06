Enterprise Select team wins first tournament of the season

In its first tournament ever, Enterprise Select’s 9U team ESS 13/14 dominated the Alabama Peanut Classic in Dothan this past weekend, scoring a combined 20 goals and only allowing two goals in three games in the 9U bracket.

In their first game Saturday against Dothan Shockers FC Academy 13/14, Enterprise Select controlled the game from start to finish and won 13-0. Their second game was much closer, playing against a good team from Florida, Soundside FC 2013. ESS grinded out the 3-2 win, putting them straight into the championship game on Sunday.

In the championship game, it was a rematch versus Soundside FC 2013. This time Enterprise Select came out strong and played some great defense and won the championship game 4-0.

“I’m so proud of this young group of kids. They’ve worked so hard the last few seasons and they were finally ready to compete in a tournament and they did not disappoint. The future is bright for this team,” said club founder Marco Lascano.

For club information, email Enterprise Soccer Select Club at Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com. To register for the fall season, go to Enterpriseselectsoccer.com