Enterprise Senior Center to reopen April 27

The state reports a total of 520,503 cases since last March. In Coffee County, a total of 5,404 cases have been reported, with 3,548 confirmed. As of April 13, 112 people are believed to have died from the virus or in some association to the virus.

More than 2 million Alabama residents have received at least one dose of the Coronavirus vaccine. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, more than 62 percent of those receiving the vaccine have been age 65 and above.

Health officials say even though vaccinations were made available several months ago to vulnerable senior citizens, and the state has lifted its mask mandate, the unknown factors about the virus and vaccines make eliminating all precautionary practices unadvisable at this time.

Under the ADSS guidelines for reopening, the Senior Center is not allowed to resume serving in-house meals. During the past year, Center staff have been conducting a drive-through pick-up system under to portico at the Center entrance, located behind the Enterprise Civic Center. The drive-through meal pick-up will continue as well as meal delivery to the homebound.