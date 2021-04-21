Enterprise Senior Center to reopen April 27

Mayor William E. Cooper said Tuesday he is elated that the Enterprise Senior Citizens Center will soon be able to welcome back its members.
The Enterprise Senior Citizens Center will reopen Tuesday, April 27, with limited activities. It has been closed since March 14, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Kay Ivey last week dropped the state mandate for mask-wearing and announced that Senior Centers across the state could reopen as early as next Monday, April 19. However, each center can set dates, operating hours, activities, etc., at their discretion.
The Enterprise Senior Citizens Center staff will use this week and next to prepare for the return of members, ensuring the facility and activities are safe and are in compliance with orders from the Governor’s office. The Center Staff will follow guidelines issued by the Alabama Department of Senior Services. City Community Services Coordinator Birgit Briggs and Senior Center Manager Angela Lane are also encouraging the returning patrons to continue following CDC guidelines by wearing masks, social distancing, washing their hands often, etc.
Although the Governor’s orders allow senior centers to open, she has encouraged seniors and all other Alabamians to exercise personal responsibility to keep themselves and others from contracting the Coronavirus.
The virus has killed 10,722 people in Alabama. Of those 78 percent were ages 65 and above.
The state reports a total of 520,503 cases since last March. In Coffee County, a total of 5,404 cases have been reported, with 3,548 confirmed. As of April 13, 112 people are believed to have died from the virus or in some association to the virus.
More than 2 million Alabama residents have received at least one dose of the Coronavirus vaccine. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, more than 62 percent of those receiving the vaccine have been age 65 and above.
Health officials say even though vaccinations were made available several months ago to vulnerable senior citizens, and the state has lifted its mask mandate, the unknown factors about the virus and vaccines make eliminating all precautionary practices unadvisable at this time.
Under the ADSS guidelines for reopening, the Senior Center is not allowed to resume serving in-house meals. During the past year, Center staff have been conducting a drive-through pick-up system under to portico at the Center entrance, located behind the Enterprise Civic Center. The drive-through meal pick-up will continue as well as meal delivery to the homebound.
Transportation to and from the Center is not yet provided, but members will be notified when Senior Center van route is to begin again. For now, the seniors who can drive or family members are responsible for transportation.
The Center will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the Seniors can look forward to fellowship, in keeping with social distancing guidelines, and other slightly modified activities that comply with the safety protocols.
Activities at the Center never really stopped during the 13-month closure, Birgit said. Staff members found ways to continue to offer activities such as the popular Parking Lot Bingo, and meeting at nearby Johnny Henderson Family Park to walk – socially distanced – on the outdoor walking trail there.
“We are thinking outside of the box and we have some creative and fun ideas about how to satisfy our seniors’ desire and need to stay active,” Briggs said.
Cooper said he has no doubt Briggs, Lane and the staff will continue to keep seniors connected and active, but as safe as possible until the virus threat is no longer a great concern.
“Our staff does a great job and they will be ready when the doors open April 27,” Cooper said. “But even if our seniors can’t do some of the activities quite the way they use to, before COVID, I believe they will really be uplifted by the interaction and fellowship.”