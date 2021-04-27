Enterprise Senior Center welcomes members back

Enterprise Mayor Cooper, who was on hand for the celebration, agreed with Lane and Briggs that the Enterprise Senior Center plays an important role in the health and happiness of Enterprise’s seniors.

“It’s been a year since this facility was closed due to the virus, and many of them have been at home and not had a chance to get to fellowship or talk to each other,” he said. “Many residents live alone. Their kids are grown. This will give them an outlet to reconnect with people their own age with similar hobbies and interests.

“Many people, I’m sure, are glad to see this facility reopen. I appreciate what the staff is doing here, and they have my full support. I feel like things are going to continue to be bigger and better.”

Cooper said Tuesday felt like an “old-fashioned” reunion, and Lane said they wanted to spend the day reconnecting with their seniors and finding out exactly what their needs are in order to best serve them going forward.