Enterprise ‘Shop with a Cop’ has another successful event

The Eighth Annual Shop with a Cop event was a success as Enterprise police recently partnered with Hand Up Enterprise, Medical Center Enterprise, Brackin’s Appliance and Century 21 to provide some local youth with a law enforcement officer “partner” for a day of shopping, movies, meals and a snack.

The day started with a welcome from EPD Public Information Officer Capt. Bill Haglund and a trip to visit to the city council chambers at city hall with an explanation of how a council meeting is conducted.

The law enforcement officers with their partner for the day, hopped in the patrol cars for a day of shopping and fun. At lunchtime, the group met at Chick-fil-A for a complementary meal before heading to the Clark Cinema to see a movie and enjoy snacks.

After the movie, the group stopped by Main Street Candy Shop on the way to Milky Moo’s for some ice cream. The group then gathered at city hall to show each other what they had gotten during the day and the St. Johns Church Knights of Columbus presented each youth participant’s parents with a gift card to Publix for some Christmas food shopping.