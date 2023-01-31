Enterprise state wrestling champ congratulated in nation’s capital

Rep. Barry Moore spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. Jan. 26 to congratulate Enterprise High School sophomore Evelyn Holmes-Smith for winning the Alabama State Championship in wrestling, her third straight state title.

"Mr. Speaker, I rise today to congratulate Enterprise High School Wrestling’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith for winning the Alabama State Championship, making her a three-time state champion. Only a sophomore, Evelyn posted a 36-0 record on the season,” said Moore. "Evelyn’s perfect season helped the Wildcat girls wrestling team finish fourth out of 59 teams across the state of Alabama.

“She hopes to continue wrestling in college and represent the United States in the Olympic Games one day,” Moore said. "Evelyn is known for quick takedowns on the mat, and when she came by my office last year, she demonstrated a few of her signature wrestling moves.

“On behalf of Alabama’s Second District, I want to congratulate Evelyn Holmes-Smith and Enterprise High School Wrestling on an impressive year,” he added. “Go Wildcats - Mr. Speaker, I yield back."