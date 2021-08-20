Enterprise student at UA participates in Department of Energy research program

TUSCALOOSA—Three University of Alabama students will conduct STEM research and technical projects at DOE’s National Laboratories and facilities this fall.
The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science will sponsor the participation of 148 undergraduate students from across the nation in two STEM-focused workforce development programs at 14 DOE national laboratories and facilities during Fall 2021. Collectively, these programs ensure DOE and our nation have a strong, sustained workforce trained in the skills needed to address the energy, environment, and national security challenges of today and tomorrow.
Enterprise native Cody Rivera will work with the Argonne National Laboratory in computer science and technologies research.
“DOE is committed to ushering in a new future for American science and innovation and that requires supporting today’s students and teachers. Providing fulfilling experiences and state-of-the-art tools and resources to a diverse group of up-and-coming scientists will help launch their careers and put them on a path to success. I look forward to seeing what their futures hold,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.
Through Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) and Community College Internships (CCI), undergraduate students discover science and technology careers at the DOE National Laboratories and gain the experience needed to transition from intern to employment. Interns work directly with National Laboratory scientists and engineers, assisting them on research or technology projects that support the DOE mission. Both programs are offered three times annually; a total of 129 SULI interns and 19 CCI interns will participate in Fall 2021.
SULI and CCI participants are selected by the DOE national laboratories and facilities from a diverse pool of applicants from academic institutions around the country. The programs are managed by the Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS) in the Office of Science. More information can be found at https://science.osti.gov/wdts.
