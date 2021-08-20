Enterprise student at UA participates in Department of Energy research program

TUSCALOOSA—Three University of Alabama students will conduct STEM research and technical projects at DOE’s National Laboratories and facilities this fall.

The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science will sponsor the participation of 148 undergraduate students from across the nation in two STEM-focused workforce development programs at 14 DOE national laboratories and facilities during Fall 2021. Collectively, these programs ensure DOE and our nation have a strong, sustained workforce trained in the skills needed to address the energy, environment, and national security challenges of today and tomorrow.

Enterprise native Cody Rivera will work with the Argonne National Laboratory in computer science and technologies research.

“DOE is committed to ushering in a new future for American science and innovation and that requires supporting today’s students and teachers. Providing fulfilling experiences and state-of-the-art tools and resources to a diverse group of up-and-coming scientists will help launch their careers and put them on a path to success. I look forward to seeing what their futures hold,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.