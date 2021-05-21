Enterprise superintendent finalists named

The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education announced the finalists for the superintendent vacancy Friday at noon, naming April Tucker, Dr. Lee Hicks and current ECS employees Dr. Zel Thomas and Dr. Patrick Cain as the top four candidates.
April Tucker is the current Assistant Superintendent of Academics, Special Programs, of Cullman County Schools, Hicks is the former Superintendent of Troy City Schools, Thomas is the current Assistant Superintendent/Coordinator of Student Services/504 Coordinator and Cain is the current Assistant Superintendent/Director of Human Resources.
Joan Newman made a motion to accept the four candidates, and Robert Doerer seconded. Board members present for the vote were Newman, Doerer and Board President Rodrick Caldwell.
“We want to let our appreciation be known for each applicant’s time and effort, and we look forward to reviewing the finalists on May 25,” Caldwell said after the motion was approved.
The interviews are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and each interview has been given a maximum time slot of 90 minutes. The public is welcome to attend the sessions, but questions from the public will not be taken. Interviews will also be live-streamed via the school system’s website, https://www.enterpriseschools.net/, and YouTube account.
On Wednesday, the board voted on the selection process for narrowing down the candidates. Three options were presented: to allow board members to go through the resume as a group and pick the final candidates, to hold an open forum to discuss candidates in a public setting or for each board member to go through the resumes separately, rank each candidate and have board attorney Merrill Shirley identify the consistent choices.
“We want this to be open and clear to the public, and we want these candidates to be the best of the best. We have no agenda but to do our best in choosing the right person for the job,” Caldwell said.
Doerer said all the options were viable, but he had concerns with the public forum option for candidates who wished to remain anonymous unless they were named as a finalist. He asked Caldwell to either confirm or deny if there were candidates who wanted to remain anonymous, and Caldwell confirmed.
“With that said, if we choose that course of action, we automatically eliminate some candidates who potentially could have been a finalist or the new superintendent for the school system. They could have been a great candidate, so that’s why I’m worried about that course of action,” Doerer said. “The other two are viable, and I think having all board members individually reviewing and the board attorney scoring them is better than having just one person do that.”
Newman agreed that having each board member rank the candidates individually, and separately, was the best course of action.
“I think that we would all feel much better about the decision, considering the fact that there have been five sets of eyes that ranked them,” she said.
Steven Duke verified Shirley that the option they preferred was a legal way to handle the selection process, and it was unanimously approved.
Board members took shifts on Thursday ranking the unknown number of candidates at Shirley’s law office in Elba.
After the interviews are completed, the announcement of who will be the next superintendent will be made on Tuesday, June 8.