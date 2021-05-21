Enterprise superintendent finalists named

On Wednesday, the board voted on the selection process for narrowing down the candidates. Three options were presented: to allow board members to go through the resume as a group and pick the final candidates, to hold an open forum to discuss candidates in a public setting or for each board member to go through the resumes separately, rank each candidate and have board attorney Merrill Shirley identify the consistent choices.

“We want this to be open and clear to the public, and we want these candidates to be the best of the best. We have no agenda but to do our best in choosing the right person for the job,” Caldwell said.

Doerer said all the options were viable, but he had concerns with the public forum option for candidates who wished to remain anonymous unless they were named as a finalist. He asked Caldwell to either confirm or deny if there were candidates who wanted to remain anonymous, and Caldwell confirmed.