Enterprise sweeps NMA, Dothan

Enterprise wrestling dominated a tri-meet at Northside Methodist Academy Tuesday, winning all 14 matches in an 84-0 shutout of the host Knights and taking a 78-6 win over Dothan, which had only four wrestlers competing.

In the Wildcats win over NMA, Enterprise won all seven matches that were contested as the Knights forfeited at the other seven weight classes.

Four Wildcat wresters earned a first-period pinfall win – Gavin Hunt over Northside Methodist’s David Bailey at 113 pounds, Cody Kirk over Sam Bright at 126, Braden MacGregor over Jesse Dyson at 138 and Michael Wyrosdick over Logan Slaick at 285 pounds.

Knight wresters made Enterprise work a little harder for the other three wins – all pins in either the second or third period. Sam Lynon pinned Gage Rhodes in the second period at 152 pounds and Brandon Messmer over Noah Davis at 182, also in the second period. Scott Hernandez pinned Thomas Whitehurst with just 43 seconds left in the 170-pound match.

Seven Wildcats received forfeit wins – Evelyn Holmes (106), Zach McFarland (120), Layton Smith (132), Nicholas Rodriguez (145), Ian Gillis (160), Kaden Franke (195) and Carson Phillips (220).