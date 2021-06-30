Enterprise taekwondo students win 12 gold medals

Eighteen students from the Enterprise YMCA Taekwondo School competed in the TKD tournament held on June 12 at the Ozark Civic Center as part of the Alabama State Games, and 12 brought home at least one gold medal and the title of Alabama State Games Champion.

The Alabama State Games is the largest Olympic-style sporting event held in the state. The XXXVIII games were held from June 11 through 13 in Dothan, Enterprise and Ozark, although some events were held early, like the Karate Tournament held on June 5at Enterprise High School.

School owner and chief instructor Michael Dreilinger, former head instructor Logan Stewmon, certified instructor Dong Sun Ko, certified Instructor Minsoo Ko and instructor trainee Caitlyn Dean were part of the 20-plus cadre of senior black belts who judged the four different TKD events available at the games: forms/patterns (FP); point sparring (PS); Olympic sparring (OS); and board breaking (BB).

As is the case in most open tournaments of this type, divisions based on age and experience are set before the tournament, whereas competitive rings are determined by athletes who come to the event. As a result, divisions are often combined in the spirit of competition, which means some participants move up a notch in age and experience level.

Attracting over 5,000 athletes competing in over 25 events, medal-winners qualified for the National State Games of America scheduled for August 2022 in Ames, Iowa.