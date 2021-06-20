Enterprise teens selected to play in state soccer tournament

Two Enterprise teenagers, Kaylee Richardson and Jackson Odom, have been selected to play in The North-South boys’ and girls’ Soccer all-star teams for the 2021 AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week.

The teams, comprised of 2022 rising seniors, were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school coaches. Odom was the only male player and Richardson was one of two female players from their region to be selected for the game.

Kaylee Richardson first began playing soccer at the YMCA when she was 6. She said her favorite part about soccer is the “camaraderie and the satisfaction you feel after playing a good game.”

Richardson has played with Enterprise High School since she was in the seventh grade and with Enterprise Select Soccer Club off and on since 2017. This past spring, she also participated in the AHSAA State Soccer Championships at Huntsville.

Richardson said that she is excited about being selected to play in the game and that she will hopefully contribute to her team winning.

Jackson Odom has also been playing soccer since a young age, starting when he was around 4. Along with playing for EHS, Odom has also played with Enterprise Select Soccer Club for two years.