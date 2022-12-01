Enterprise transforms into Whoville Saturday, Christmas tree lighting Monday

Downtown Enterprise officially transforms into “Whoville” this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p. m. and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree is set for Monday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m.

More than 150 vendors will be featured downtown during the Fifth Annual Whoville Celebration, said Enterprise Main Street Director Mariah Montgomery. “We are so excited to have one of everyone’s favorite downtown Enterprise events be even bigger and better this year.

“Not only will the streets be lined with vendors, but our downtown merchants will also be open and ready to help you find the perfect gifts this holiday season,” Montgomery said. “It’s an opportunity for people to shop local and support small businesses.”

Montgomery said this year’s Whoville Celebration features more children’s activities than ever.

“Mount Crumpit Rides and Slides will be located on West College Street. Ticketed rides include Elf Driving School, a Snow Maze, and an Alpine Tubing Slide,” she said. “Tickets will be available for sale the day of the event at the ticket tent on West College Street. For $15, customers will receive 10 tickets, which will allow them to enjoy each of the ticketed rides at least once.”

Montgomery said that Cindy Lou Who’s Playland, located on South Main Street, will feature several inflatables. Wristbands will be for sale the day of the event at the wristband tent located on South Main Street. Purchase a $10 wristband for unlimited play.

Other activities include Who-Hair stations, pony rides, train rides, performances from the Hoobler Music Studio band and more.

New for 2022 are food trucks that will be spread out in four locations called “Who Food Courts.” Each location will have tables and chairs for dining. The Who Food Courts will be located on Easy Street, East College Street, Grubbs Street and South Main Street. “We want people to be able to get something to eat, sit down and enjoy the Whoville Celebration atmosphere and fun events we have happening during the day,” Montgomery said.

“Attendees are encouraged to wear their “Wholiday” best and strut their stuff in the Who Look-alike Contest Montgomery said. Registration begins at 10 a.m. near the stage and the contest will follow at 11:30 a.m. Pets can also get in on the fun as part of Max’s Pet Costume Contest. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with the contest to follow at 2:00 p.m. PM. A Who Circle Sing-Along around the Boll Weevil monument will close the event at 3:45 p.m.

“The Whoville Celebration would not be possible without the support of our generous sponsors, said Montgomery, expressing appreciation to Beacon of Hope ABA, Complete Agri Services, Enfinger Pest Control, Parker Loan Team, Hancock Accounting, Palomar Insurance, Southeastern ENT, and Townsend Building Supply.

The public is also invited to the Christmas tree lighting Monday at 6 p.m. at Enterprise City Hall. The 30-foot tall Christmas tree, decorated with more than 500 ornaments and 10,000 lights, will be lit for the first time this holiday season during the ceremony in front of City Hall.

Pastor Ben Bowden from First Baptist Church of Enterprise will offer a special holiday message. Radio personality BJ Kelly will emcee the ceremony, which includes the Enterprise High School JROTC, the Enterprise queens, and Whoville characters.

After the ceremony, attendees are invited for cookies, provided by Century 21, as well as hot chocolate provided by Enterprise Parks and Recreation. An opportunity for photos with Santa will be available after the ceremony inside of city hall.