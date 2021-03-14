Enterprise unveils new airport terminal

City officials, airport personnel and the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, among others, gathered on a bright and sunny Thursday morning to officially open the newest addition to the City of Progress: Enterprise Municipal Airport’s new 3,000 square foot terminal.
Featuring a state-of-the-art conference room, a pilots’ lounge and upgraded facilities, this new terminal is just the first step in enticing new industries to settle in Enterprise.
Mayor Bill Cooper said they weren’t stopping at just a new terminal, but were looking at acquiring more land around the terminal to extend the runway and adding a parallel taxiway on the other side of the airport. The goal, he said, is for people flying in to visit Enterprise to actually be able to land in Enterprise and not Dothan.
“As you see all the growth that’s going on, it shows that we are making sure we can keep up with the Wiregrass and other cities our size and that we are moving along,” he said. “And with God’s blessings, we will continue to do so.”
Interim Director of Engineering Staci Hayes, who spent over a year preparing and planning for this project, thanked everyone who played a role in the terminal’s development and construction.
“A year ago, we stood at the bottom of that hill over there with shovels in hand, and today, here we are in front of this beautiful facility,” she said. “I’m very excited, and I’m very proud of this facility.”
Erin Grantham, executive director for the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, agreed that the new terminal will play a vital role in Enterprise’s continued economic success going forward.
“This is a great addition to the airport that we already had, and it brings a lot of new opportunities to the City of Progress. We know it’s going to provide a lot of great opportunities for our businesses and our citizens in helping to keep us growing,” she said.
After the ribbon was cut, guests were invited inside to tour the building. An in-flight meal was provided, along with other favors, and several aircrafts were displayed on the tarmac for viewing.