Enterprise unveils new airport terminal

City officials, airport personnel and the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, among others, gathered on a bright and sunny Thursday morning to officially open the newest addition to the City of Progress: Enterprise Municipal Airport’s new 3,000 square foot terminal.

Featuring a state-of-the-art conference room, a pilots’ lounge and upgraded facilities, this new terminal is just the first step in enticing new industries to settle in Enterprise.

Mayor Bill Cooper said they weren’t stopping at just a new terminal, but were looking at acquiring more land around the terminal to extend the runway and adding a parallel taxiway on the other side of the airport. The goal, he said, is for people flying in to visit Enterprise to actually be able to land in Enterprise and not Dothan.

“As you see all the growth that’s going on, it shows that we are making sure we can keep up with the Wiregrass and other cities our size and that we are moving along,” he said. “And with God’s blessings, we will continue to do so.”

Interim Director of Engineering Staci Hayes, who spent over a year preparing and planning for this project, thanked everyone who played a role in the terminal’s development and construction.