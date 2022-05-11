Enterprise woman dies in crash

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, has claimed the life of an Enterprise woman.

Giselle Burgos-Santiago, 39, was fatally injured when the 2003 Acura TL in which she was a passenger left the roadway and struck several trees. Burgos-Santiago was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Acura, Alex Rivera-Hernandez, 37, of Enterprise, was transported to Baptist Medical Center South, in Montgomery.

The crash occurred on Coffee County 114, approximately eight miles north of Enterprise, in Coffee County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.