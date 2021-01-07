Enterprise wrestling tops Dothan, HA in tri-match

It had been nearly a month since the Enterprise wrestling team competed on the mats – partly because of COVID restrictions, and partly because of the Christmas break.

The Wildcats dusted off some of the rust Tuesday in preparation for an intense stretch, winning a tri-match over Houston Academy and Dothan at HA’s Killingsworth Gym.

Enterprise, which had not wrestled since Dec. 12, took a 59-18 win over the host Raiders and a 72-0 victory over a young Dothan Wolves team, which had only four wrestlers competing.

Houston Academy finished out the tri-match with a 42-12 win over Dothan.

“We are probably a little rusty as they have had only about a week-and-a-half (of practice since returning), so I think today kind of woke them up a little bit as far as it is a go-time now,” Enterprise head wrestling coach Matt Pipkins said. “Hopefully, this week we will get it kind of straightened out when we go up to Hoover and wrestle like we need to to beat some of those guys up there.”

Prior to the weekend meet in Hoover, the Wildcats will wrestle at Charles Henderson on Thursday.

Against Houston Academy, the Wildcats won four of the six individual matches in addition to earning six wins by forfeits.