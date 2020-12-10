Enterprise wrestling wins two

Enterprise routed W.S. Neal 68-12 and Thomasville 69-12 in high school wrestling action Tuesday night at W.S. Neal.
Winning for Enterprise against the host Blue Eagles were Evelyn Holmes-Smith (106 pounds), Grier Hunt (113), Zach McFarland (120), Trace Woodward (126), Austin Davis (132), Braden MacGregor (138), Samuel Lynon (1450, Will Gottsacker (160), Brandon Messmer (182), Kaden Franke (195), Carson Phillips (220) and Dakotah Barber (285).
Hunt won by a 15-0 tech fall decision over his opponent, McFarland and Woodward won on pins in the third and second period, respectively and Davis with a 10-8 decision, while MacGregor, Lynon, Gottsacker, Messmer, Franke and Barber all won on a first-period pin. Phillips and Holmes-Smith both won by a forfeit.
W.S. Neal’s wins came at 152 pounds by Zac Currier over Enterprise’s Ian Gillis and Justin Lambeth at 170 over Scott Hernandez, both on a first-period pin.
Against Thomasville, Holmes-Smith, Hunt, McFarland, Woodward, Davis, MacGregor, Lynon, Gottsacker, Messmer, Franke, Phillips and Barber all won.
MacGregor (138) won on a first-period pin, Messmer (182) earned a 3-1 decision, while Franke (195), Phillips (220) and Barber (285) won by a pin, the first two in the third period and Barber in the first period. The rest of the wins were won by forfeits.
Thomasville won its matches at 152 by Kameron Wright over Gillis on a first-period pin and Taylor Robinson at 170 on a third-period pin over Hernandez.
There were 12 exhibition matches held after the Enterprise-Neal contest and the Wildcats won eight of those. The eight winners were Holmes-Smith, Kameron Stiffler, Cody Kirk, Nicolas Rodriguez, Gillis, Gottsacker, Hernandez and Michael Wyrosdick.
Holmes-Smith, Kirk, Gottsacker, Hernandez and Wyrosdick all won via first-period pins, while Stiffler won his match 6-4 in overtime, Rodriguez won on a second-period pin and Gillis won with an 8-0 major decision.
Also wrestling exhibition matches versus W.S. Neal for Enterprise were Paxton Hanshaw, Layton Smith, Loriah Castro and Kai Johnson, but all lost.
There were two exhibition matches after the Enterprise-Thomasville match and Enterprise won both as Gottsacker and Johnson both earned first-period pins.
