Enterprise wrestling wins two

Enterprise routed W.S. Neal 68-12 and Thomasville 69-12 in high school wrestling action Tuesday night at W.S. Neal.

Winning for Enterprise against the host Blue Eagles were Evelyn Holmes-Smith (106 pounds), Grier Hunt (113), Zach McFarland (120), Trace Woodward (126), Austin Davis (132), Braden MacGregor (138), Samuel Lynon (1450, Will Gottsacker (160), Brandon Messmer (182), Kaden Franke (195), Carson Phillips (220) and Dakotah Barber (285).

Hunt won by a 15-0 tech fall decision over his opponent, McFarland and Woodward won on pins in the third and second period, respectively and Davis with a 10-8 decision, while MacGregor, Lynon, Gottsacker, Messmer, Franke and Barber all won on a first-period pin. Phillips and Holmes-Smith both won by a forfeit.

W.S. Neal’s wins came at 152 pounds by Zac Currier over Enterprise’s Ian Gillis and Justin Lambeth at 170 over Scott Hernandez, both on a first-period pin.

Against Thomasville, Holmes-Smith, Hunt, McFarland, Woodward, Davis, MacGregor, Lynon, Gottsacker, Messmer, Franke, Phillips and Barber all won.