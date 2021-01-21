Enterprise wrestling wins two

Two exhibition matches were held after the regular dual and Enterprise wrestlers won both of those. Castro pinned Piasecki in the first period and Franke pinned Holland, also in the first period.

In Enterprise’s win over T.R. Miller, the Wildcats earned seven wins by pinfalls and four by in the victory. All the pins were in the first period.

Earning victories via a pin were Holmes-Smith (106), McFarland (120), Woodward (126), Gillis (160), Franke (182), Messmer (195) and Wyrosdick (285). The winners by forfeit were Grier Hunt (113), Kirk (132), Davis (138) and Lynon (152).

T.R. Miller wins came at 170 and 220, the later a forfeit. In the 170 match, Miller’s Earl Dolihite and Enterprise’s Gottsacker had a back-and-forth battle with Dolihite earning a 6-5 lead off a takedown and two reverses before earning a pin before the end of the first period.

In exhibition matches, Hunt, wrestling for the first time after missing a couple of weeks with an ear injury, took an 8-1 win over a Tiger opponent and Austin Walker, another wrestler returning after an injury, earned a pin over his T.R. Miller foe.

