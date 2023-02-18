The Enterprise YMCA’s Black Team recently won the 2023 YMCA basketball championship in the 8-10 age division.

The 8-10 Black Team came out on top with a win of 12-11 at the end of season tournament held at the YMCA.

The Black Team beat the White team 10-9 in the semifinal and beat the Blue Team 12-11 in the championship game.

The team entered the tournament as the overall No.1 Seed and finished the season with a 6-2 record.

“Both regular season losses came at the hands of the White and Blue teams, so it was fitting that we had to play them to win the championship,” said Coach Johnathan Aitken.