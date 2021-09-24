 Skip to main content
Enterprise YMCA Campers of the Week

Enterprise YMCA Campers of the Week, from left, are Bradleigh Takacs and Graham Takacs. Behind them is After School Camp Director Jolee Fernandez. These campers showed respectfulness, teamwork, kindness, honesty and a willingness to lend a helping hand when needed! Register now for Preschool ages 2 1/2-5 yrs, After School Camp-pick up at all Enterprise City elementary schools, Youth Basketball, Taekwondo, Fitness Center-no joining fee for the month of September, Personal Training, Silver Sneakers and more! Call or stop by the office (334) 347-4513 or 334-347-0214 or 904 Ozark Hwy/27 North, across from Hobby Lobby.

