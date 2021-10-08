 Skip to main content
Enterprise YMCA Campers of the Week
Enterprise YMCA Campers of the Week

Enterprise YMCA Campers of the Week Pictured: In back is After School Camp Director Jolee Fernandez. Front L—R: Jordan Bukowski and Joey Risher. These campers showed kindness and leadership among peers as well as respectfulness towards counselors. Register now for Preschool ages 2 1/2-5 years, after school camp-pick up at all Enterprise City Elementary Schools, youth basketball, taekwondo, fitness center, personal training, Silver Sneakers and more! Call or stop by the office

(334) 347-4513

or

334-347-0214

or 904 Ozark Hwy/27 North, across from Hobby Lobby.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

News Alert