Enterprise YMCA campers participate in VBS, Operation Christmas Child

Enterprise YMCA summer Campers participated in vacation Bible school and Operation Christmas Child, courtesy of St. Luke United Methodist Church. YMCA Executive Director Richard Pipkin thanked the church for allowing them to be a part of the events once again. Registration is now for after school camp, preschool, fall soccer and tennis. For more information, contact the YMCA at 334-347-0214. Pictured are YMCA Executive Director Richard Pipkin, Operation Christmas Child Director Tracy Bullinger, St. Luke United Methodist Church volunteers Sonya Helms, Collin Tullis, Bennett Templeton, Samantha Sykes, Jenny Brown, YMCA Summer Camp Director Lydia Cartmill and camp counselors with the summer campers. Not pictured is Jenn Knox.