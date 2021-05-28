Enterprise YMCA holds memorial for longtime tennis instructor

Members of the Enterprise YMCA recently gathered to hold a memorial for Mike Watson, a tennis instructor at the Y for over 20 years, who passed away on Nov. 28, 2020.

Executive Director Richard Pipkin said “Coach Mike” made a tremendous difference in the lives of countless families at the YMCA, community and surrounding area by teaching three generations of the same family in Enterprise, Dothan, Ozark and the Wiregrass area

“Coach Mike left the YMCA tennis in good shape due to his dedication, loyalty, knowledge and sincere caring attitude to help each individual be the best they could be,” he said. “He was loved by many of his students over 40 decades and will be remembered forever, leaving us with a lifetime sport for families.”

Watson played tennis for Carroll High School and Troy University where he helped the Trojans make it to nationals each of his four years as a student-athlete. After graduation he worked for the City of Dothan in business licensing and tax collection until he could no longer resist the need to return to the courts.

After returning to tennis, Watson went on to work as a professional tennis instructor at diﬀerent locations in the Wiregrass for 40 years.

In lieu of ﬂowers, the family asked that friends play tennis or help someone else learn to play.