Enterprise YMCA names Campers of the Week

Enterprise YMCA Campers of the Week from left are Elise Hines, Jolee Fernandez, camp director, and Rozay Harriel. YMCA Executive Director Richard Pipkin said these campers showed respectfulness, kindness, honesty and a willingness to lend a helping hand when needed!

Registration is open for the YMCA’s state licensed, Christian Preschool, After School Camp, youth basketball, Taekwondo, square dancing, Silver Sneakers, group personal training and more! For more information, call 334-347-4513 or 334-347-0214 or stop by the YMCA located at at 904 Hwy. 27.