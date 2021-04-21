Enterprise YMCA receives $13K from Wiregrass United Way

Enterprise YMCA Director Richard Pipkin thanked Wiregrass United Way CEO Walter Hill, Leigh Cassady and Mindy Collier for their tremendous support of the YMCA and its programs. Due to Wiregrass United Way reaching their goal, the Wiregrass Foundation donated $400,000 for special projects in the Wiregrass. The Enterprise YMCA is recipient of $13,000 to renovate and paint the entire interior of the gymnasium. Pipkin said he was overwhelmed and thankful to the Wiregrass United Way and Wiregrass Foundation for making it possible to improve the facility for camp kids and youth sports participants.