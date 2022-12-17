Enterprise's bug lady celebrates 103 years with no fanfare

Amidst the bustle of the Christmas parade, multiple Whoville events and downtown shopping, the lady in white standing in the middle of Main Street turned 103 last Sunday— with no fanfare.

Dec. 11 marked the 103rd birthday of the Boll Weevil Monument, the world’s only monument honoring an insect, which citizens of Enterprise dedicated in 1919 “in profound appreciation of the Boll Weevil and what it has done as the herald of prosperity.”

One hundred years later, in 2019, more than 600 citizens of Enterprise braved the cold weather at an evening ceremony around the statue of a woman dressed in flowing robes holding an oversized metal boll weevil in her outstretched arms, to celebrate the monument’s centennial and commemorate the 100-year old legacy of the four men credited with promoting crop diversification in Coffee County in the 1900s: Banker H.M. Sessions, Coffee County Agent John Edwin Pittman, Roscoe “Bon” Fleming and Dr. George Washington Carver.

The rededication centennial ceremony was the culmination of a day of events held in Enterprise. At the event, then President/Chief Executive Officer of the Business Council of Alabama and Enterprise native Katie Boyd Britt was keynote speaker at ceremony. “This Boll Weevil Monument serves as a reminder that good can rise out of tragedy, that people working together and willing to take a chance can triumph,” she said that day.

A long look back in history to an agricultural economy almost entirely dependent upon “King Cotton” is needed to truly understand the devastation the six-legged, six-millimeter bug caused as it migrated from Mexico, through Brownsville, Texas to Virginia in the late 1800s. By the end of 1915, Enterprise area farmers had lost 60 percent of their cotton crop.

Dr. George Washington Carver — a former slave and the South’s foremost agricultural innovator —advocated peanut-based crop diversification.

Growing peanuts led to side products like oil and nut butters and the peanut plant use for hog feed led to a meat processing market. Peanuts also returned vital nutrients to soils depleted by cotton cultivation.

By 1917, Coffee County produced and harvest more peanuts than any other county in the United States, according to information from the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society.

By 1919, Enterprise leaders were confident enough in the town’s economic future to erect a statue in the form of a monument to celebrate prosperity and overcoming adversity through crop diversity.

The original monument did not have the now renowned bug on it because the issue was not — and is not — about the bug. With the proverbial glass half empty, the citizens of enterprise opted to instead see a glass half full.

The Boll Weevil Monument represents a triumph over devastation that ultimately put Enterprise on a new path from stagnation to prosperity. Enterprise proved, as it has time and again, that it was possible in the face of disaster to transform an economy completely.

As a military brat and spouse, I’ve lived in many countries not my own, each with its own claim to fame. I can say with certainty that nothing I’ve seen anywhere tops the unique story of this symbol of our ability to embrace and survive adversity.

The determination and perseverance of the people in this City of Progress was personified in a poignant moment during the Enterprise Christmas Parade as the entire Enterprise Fire Department — honored as a group as “Grand Marshal”— marched on Main Street past four boarded up buildings that they had battled valiantly to save during an early morning fire in October. Even as the flames were being battled by the firefighters that Sunday morning, citizens lined Main Street helping retrieve items from neighboring buildings, feeding the first responders on the scene and planning ways to help their neighbors’ businesses rise from the ashes.

So here’s to the lady who has brought national recognition to the strength of citizens who for more than 100 years have personified overcoming adversity: Happy birthday — wishing you many more.