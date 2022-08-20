Enterprise's Little Red Schoolhouse relocating to downtown

A mainstay on the Boll Weevil Circle for decades will soon have a new home.

The Little Red Schoolhouse, located next to the former Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society (PRHGS) Welcome Center in the log cabin on the Boll Weevil Circle, will move downtown near the society’s historical museum.

At the Aug. 2 Enterprise City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved a request from the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society for permission to move the wooden structure onto city-owned land at the south end of the historic Pea River Museum, located at the railroad tracks behind Main Street.

PRHGS President Shirley Skinner said relocation plans are progressing as the moving company and the city engineer’s office are finalizing details.

Moving the school downtown is especially significant for Skinner who was an Enterprise High School senior in 1976, the year it was built by EHS vocational education students.

Building the schoolhouse-replica was the “brainstorm” of then Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Jack Rutland, his school administrators and staff as they joined the nation planning local commemorations for the nation’s bi-centennial celebration. “The city school system wanted to recreate the ambiance of those old schools,” Skinner said.

Skinner said that Rutland determined the project cost would be some $2,400 and was pleased to receive a $1,650 grant from the E.L. Gibson Foundation. The rest of the money was raised by donations and the sale of 3,000 tickets to the barbecue held at the dedication celebration of the Little Red Schoolhouse April 3, 1976.

The schoolhouse was built between the old Enterprise High School and Hillcrest Elementary School from lumber obtained from trees destroyed by Hurricane Eloise which had ravaged the area. Strickland’s Sawmill milled much of the lumber from the uprooted trees and the construction work was supervised by local carpenters and contractors.

Local students from kindergarten through the seventh grade had an opportunity to experience education “the old-fashioned way” in the one room structure complete with a potbellied stove, Skinner said. Students studied from old textbooks, Blue Back Spellers and McGuffey readers. Homemade biscuits, a baked sweet potato and tea cakes were among the items in the sack lunches provided and water was served from a water bucket with a dipper.

The Little Red Schoolhouse dedication was a citywide event from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Then-U.S. Congressman Bill Dickinson rang the school bell and music played throughout the day.

After the celebration, the school building was donated to the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society and housed at the society’s log cabin Welcome Center on Boll Weevil Circle.

This move is because the historical society sold the Welcome Center land, Skinner explained. Funds generated from the sale will be used for repairs to the museum, to include a new roof, security lights and electrical upgrades. The front façade of the gift shop on Main Street needs repairs, Skinner said. “In keeping with the look of most downtown buildings, we’re planning on removing the siding and going back to the brick front and canvas awning.”

Skinner said that since the first of this year, the PRHGS store on Main Street has had visitors from 35 states and seven countries.

“With the Little Red Schoolhouse downtown, hopefully it won’t be too long before the sounds of children will be gracing its walls again,” she added with a smile.