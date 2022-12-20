Enterprise's newest water tank officially opens on Monday

Five years of planning and construction of the city’s new 1.5-million-gallon water tank was celebrated Monday as civic and city leaders gathered at the base of the structure on Boll Weevil Circle, pumping 1,000 gallons of water per minute, to hear its history and see its lights switched on for the first time.

The new tank replaces the 60-year-old 500,000-gallon capacity, 750-gallons a minute tank that had the distinction of being the first water tank built outside of downtown Enterprise when it was constructed in 1961.

“This tank will continue to provide water to homes, business and industry and recreation activities for another 60 years and beyond,” said Enterprise Water Works Board Field Superintendent Alan Mahan, thanking all involved who “worked so hard to bring this historical milestone to fruition.”

Mahan credited the mayor and city council and the water board members John L. Mitchell Jr., chairman; Ben Beckham, Andy Shelton and Anthony Britt, board members; Eugene Goolsby, city councilman and water board member; Rainer Cotter, board attorney; Beverly Sweeney, city clerk; LeeAnn Swartz, city chief financial officer; Jonathan Tullos, city administrator; Kerry Johnson, water department office manager; and Glenn Morgan, consulting engineer for their support of the project.

“At the time the original water tower was built, there was no bypass, no schools, no fire station, and no paved roads in that area,” Mahan said. “Dauphin Street was just a wagon trail dirt road.”

In 1960, the city water board announced plans to drill what is now known as Bypass Well No. 4. “It was the first rural water supply outside of downtown,” Mahan said, adding that it was considered “a Cadillac tank” at the time.

The original well was finished in 1961 and went online in 1962. “From that point residential neighborhoods started being constructed, Holly Hill School started in 1966 and Dauphin School and the fire station were built in 1969. Water line installed to go around the Bypass which was built in 1966.

“Through growth and change the old water tower and tank has served Enterprise well but a population boom over the past 20 years on the North side of Enterprise has made cause for change,” Mahan said. “With the already significant growth and around 500 more homes expected to be built in the next few years, a larger and more efficient tank was needed.

“This new water tower, first standing directly next to the original one, which was decommissioned in October and has now been demolished, marks the growth from what Enterprise was to what it’s become,” he said.